gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth celebrates trio of college signees
Duluth celebrated three seniors who are college athletic signees with a ceremony this week. The Wildcats’ Kendall Smiley will play softball for Alabama State, Josiah Satterwhite will play baseball for Truett McConnell and Demarco Ward will play football for Florida State.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Quick start propels North Gwinnett boys past Discovery
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett jumped out to a 29-2 first-quarter lead and rolled to a 65-48 win over Discovery in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball Tuesday. Blake Seitz (16 points), Caleb Jones-Dicks (16 points), Miles Clanton (10 points), Lane Vance (seven assists) and Julian Walker (eight rebounds) led the victory.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek rallies past Parkview in boys basketball
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s boys basketball team fought back from a double-figure deficit Monday to force overtime, where it pulled away for a 66-59 win over Parkview. The Hawks trailed by as many as 15 points and were down a dozen points in the third quarter before their comeback.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth wins Georgia High School Association eSports state title in League of Legends
CARROLLTON — Duluth’s Purple Team won the Georgia High School Association eSports state championship in League of Legends on Wednesday. It is the third eSports state title for a Gwinnett County Public Schools program after Brookwood won Super Smash Bros and North Gwinnett won League of Legends in the spring 2022 season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Bella Ragone, Mill Creek girls roll past Parkview
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team posted a 70-44 victory over Parkview on Monday. Bella Ragone led the victory with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while teammates Sammi Spees (14 points) and Kayla Harper (10 points, 12 rebounds) also scored in double figures. The Hawks’ other top performers included Caroline Cadena (eight points, five assists) and Andreonia Doe (seven points, seven rebounds).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Gwinnett Takedown Club honors county's best from November
The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently selected the wrestlers of the month for November, honoring the top performers from the first month of the high school season. Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor. Those athletes are as follows:
thechampaignroom.com
Ryan Walters had no other choice
What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
Big changes coming to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Rumors of Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream’s potential closure have been swirling in the community, with many Champaign-Urbana residents wondering what changes are coming to these well-known stores. Josh Parsons, manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods, has confirmed that the stores are closing but was excited to share that there […]
nowdecatur.com
With new pipeline, Decatur continues to lead the way in carbon capture and sequestration
December 12, 2022 – Landowners, community members, and environmentalists had the opportunity to learn more about a plan to bring a CO2 pipeline from Iowa to Decatur for carbon sequestration. The Illinois State Geological Survey, Richland Community College and ADM hosted the informational sessions and tours with Wolf Carbon...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Trinity Lutheran Church In Taylorville Says Goodbye To One And Hello To Another
TLC Child Care Plus held a reception last Friday honoring Marilyn Summers for her many years of service towards Child Care at the center’s baby room. The Child Care Plus is located at 1010 North Webster and has been in operation for 20 years. Trinity Lutheran Church is also...
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
wjol.com
Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett
FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
Danville AMC CLASSIC to close on Monday
The general manager says everyone who works there was given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Effingham for retail theft nd criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Heather D. Thomas of Decatur for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Heather was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jacob Lane, Jakob Dazey Declared Unqualified for Danville Election Ballot
Clockwise from left: Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, Sandy Delhaye, and Barb Bailey. The Danville Election Commission has agreed with protests brought about by incumbents in the upcoming April of 2023 Municipal Election that a pair of challengers did not have the required number of signatures on their filing petitions. Danville...
WAND TV
Travis Tritt and War Hippies coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces country star Travis Tritt will be joining their line-up for the 2023 concert season. Travis Tritt accompanied by special guest War Hippies will perform Friday, June 2. This show is produced in partnership by The Devon and Grandstand Concerts and...
chambanamoms.com
Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location
Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
Second teen charged in connection to deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a second teenager in connection to a shooting that left another teenager dead last month. Thomas Woodson, 16 of Urbana, was charged on Wednesday with six adult counts related to the death of 18-year-old Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4. Those counts […]
WCIA
Harristown could add second marijuana dispensary
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A small town in Macon County could be getting another marijuana dispensary. The Village of Harristown is building its first growery and dispensary and is considering adding a second across the street. Some people of Harristown wonder why the small town of 1,200 need two...
