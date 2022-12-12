Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
Related
footballscoop.com
Cincinnati Staff Tracker (2022-23)
A year removed from taking the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, Luke Fickell took the head coaching job at Wisconsin this off season. Cincinnati found his replacement just up the road in Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. 2023 HEAD COACH. SCOTT SATTERFIELD. Louisville Head Coach. OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR. TBA. QUARTERBACKS.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers High Four-Star Athlete, Multiple Football Visitors Salute Campus Experience
The Bearcats recruiting train is pumping out steam right now.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio
Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
WCPO
Mount St. Joseph University's Cornell Beachem Jr. named first team All-America
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mount St. Joseph University senior running back Cornell Beachem Jr. was named Tuesday morning as an American Football Coaches Association All-America first-team selection. Beachem, a 2018 Winton Woods High School graduate, is a two-sport All-American having already been named a two-time All-American on the wrestling...
middletownathletics.com
Boys Varsity Basketball beats Mason 56 – 55
A strong third quarter for the Middies put them on top! Middletown was led by Landers with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Gwinnett Takedown Club honors county's best from November
The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently selected the wrestlers of the month for November, honoring the top performers from the first month of the high school season. Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor. Those athletes are as follows:
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Cincinnati
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
gwinnettprepsports.com
Bella Ragone, Mill Creek girls roll past Parkview
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team posted a 70-44 victory over Parkview on Monday. Bella Ragone led the victory with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while teammates Sammi Spees (14 points) and Kayla Harper (10 points, 12 rebounds) also scored in double figures. The Hawks’ other top performers included Caroline Cadena (eight points, five assists) and Andreonia Doe (seven points, seven rebounds).
WLWT 5
WLWT's Sports Director George Vogel retiring after nearly 42 years
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced today that WLWT News 5 Sports Director George Vogel will be retiring from WLWT after an almost 42 year career covering professional, collegiate, and high school sports across Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State. “I could not have asked for a more enjoyable...
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
Fox 19
Three shot at multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two shooting investigations are unfolding Tuesday night at separate but possibly related scenes in Norwood and Cincinnati. The call came in around 5 p.m. The scenes are on Montgomery Road at the Norwood Lateral overpass and on Reading Road in Bond Hill. The Bond Hill scene is...
WKRC
100 jobs expected for new manfacturing facility planned at former Cincinnati Gardens site
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - When Cynthia Booth was looking for sites to build a new plant to make personal protective equipment, with the goal of employing local residents and reducing dependence on offshore manufacturers, her real estate broker took her to several sites outside the city of Cincinnati. “I’m...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
2 endangered adults found after going missing for nearly a week
If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.
WLWT 5
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top coming to Cincinnati on 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man' tour
CINCINNATI — Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are teaming up to go on tour next summer, and they're coming to Cincinnati. The classic rock bands will bring "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour to the Riverbend Music Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with special guest Uncle Kracker. Tickets...
Comments / 0