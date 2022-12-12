ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Cincinnati Staff Tracker (2022-23)

A year removed from taking the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, Luke Fickell took the head coaching job at Wisconsin this off season. Cincinnati found his replacement just up the road in Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. 2023 HEAD COACH. SCOTT SATTERFIELD. Louisville Head Coach. OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR. TBA. QUARTERBACKS.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio

Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
MADISON, WI
WCPO

Mount St. Joseph University's Cornell Beachem Jr. named first team All-America

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mount St. Joseph University senior running back Cornell Beachem Jr. was named Tuesday morning as an American Football Coaches Association All-America first-team selection. Beachem, a 2018 Winton Woods High School graduate, is a two-sport All-American having already been named a two-time All-American on the wrestling...
CINCINNATI, OH
gwinnettprepsports.com

Gwinnett Takedown Club honors county's best from November

The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently selected the wrestlers of the month for November, honoring the top performers from the first month of the high school season. Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor. Those athletes are as follows:
gwinnettprepsports.com

Bella Ragone, Mill Creek girls roll past Parkview

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team posted a 70-44 victory over Parkview on Monday. Bella Ragone led the victory with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while teammates Sammi Spees (14 points) and Kayla Harper (10 points, 12 rebounds) also scored in double figures. The Hawks’ other top performers included Caroline Cadena (eight points, five assists) and Andreonia Doe (seven points, seven rebounds).
HOSCHTON, GA
WLWT 5

WLWT's Sports Director George Vogel retiring after nearly 42 years

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced today that WLWT News 5 Sports Director George Vogel will be retiring from WLWT after an almost 42 year career covering professional, collegiate, and high school sports across Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State. “I could not have asked for a more enjoyable...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'

George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHAS11

Covington teacher takes Miss America stage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Three shot at multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two shooting investigations are unfolding Tuesday night at separate but possibly related scenes in Norwood and Cincinnati. The call came in around 5 p.m. The scenes are on Montgomery Road at the Norwood Lateral overpass and on Reading Road in Bond Hill. The Bond Hill scene is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy