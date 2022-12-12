Read full article on original website
Related
Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California
A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Continues in SoCal, With Snow Expected in Mountains
After record rainfall amounts Sunday, the wet weather continued Monday as a storm swept over Southern California, with icy conditions making travel to the mountains very dangerous. More isolated showers are expected Monday in Los Angeles County, and brr, it's going to be cold out there. Monday is expected to...
Bacteria advisory issued for Los Angeles County beaches following recent storms
Los Angeles County officials are warning residents to be careful swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. The ocean quality rain advisory was issued Monday for all L.A. County beaches and will stay in effect until Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public […]
Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers
A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
Wind, rain, snow in forecast for Inland Empire Sunday and Monday
Moderate to heavy rain and high winds are expected to wallop the Inland Empire Saturday evening and Sunday, as a winter storm rolls in from the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. “Showers should begin Saturday night, but it looks like the bulk of the rain will fall...
More rain is on the way in the wake of Saturday's damaging system
Significant damage was felt thanks to a strong cold front that swept through the region. Meteorologist Vivian Rennie has what is next for the forecast plus a look at rain totals.
SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground
Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
KTLA.com
Recent rains send trash and debris streaming toward SoCal beaches
Heavy rains across Southern California have sent a stream of trash and debris flowing down the San Gabriel River while the garbage-filled water ends up getting dumped into the ocean. KC Fockler, co-chair of the Seal Beach/Huntington Beach Surfrider Foundation, who went to see the mess, said he couldn’t believe...
Heavy rains douse Southland, bringing slew of flooded roads and weather advisories
Steady rain fell on the Southland today, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported Sunday morning that Lake Hughes Road, between Pine Canyon and Dry Gulch roads in Lake Hughes, was closed due to mud and debris on the roadway. The department was asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The Pomona Police Department reported flooding at the underpass at First Street, with several streets in the area either closed or affected by flooding, including South Reservoir Street, South Towne Avenue, East End Street, Garey Avenue...
foxla.com
Wet weekend ahead as storm system moves toward SoCal
LOS ANGELES - is expected to fall across Southern California over the weekend, with potentially heavy downpours in some areas Saturday evening into early Sunday that forecasters warned could cause some debris flows in recent burn areas. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to reach Los Angeles...
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
SoCal to see sunshine Thursday as temperatures remain cold
Southern California will see some hazy clouds on Thursday, but the sunshine will come through later in the day amid cooler temperatures.
California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow
An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
kvta.com
Storm Soaks Ventura County
(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) (NWS Doppler Radar Monday morning) Updated--Ventura County finally received a much-needed drenching over the weekend with the rain continuing into Monday morning. The mountains above the Ojai Valley, Santa Paula, and Fillmore, a critical watershed, recorded more than 4 to nearly 8 inches...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
4newsplus.com
Caltrans Considers Restoring State Route 39 with Webinar Public Meeting on Dec. 15th
Caltrans is scheduled to host a virtual Public Scoping Meeting on Thursday, December 15th to discuss and consider the reopening of State Route 39. The meeting will be held online from 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m and will present 6 proposed options for the project which could restore access and connect Interstate-210 in Azusa to Angeles Crest Highway-2 near Wrightwood.
Southern California Officials Worried About More Landslides After Huge Rockfall Caught on Camera
A rockfall occurred in the coastal Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, and now, officials are worried that more landslides may follow. Thankfully, no injuries were reported after the incident, the city said in a statement. The landslide occurred at 10 a.m. local time. It forced a local beach...
Comments / 0