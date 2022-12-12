ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wet Weather Continues in SoCal, With Snow Expected in Mountains

After record rainfall amounts Sunday, the wet weather continued Monday as a storm swept over Southern California, with icy conditions making travel to the mountains very dangerous. More isolated showers are expected Monday in Los Angeles County, and brr, it's going to be cold out there. Monday is expected to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Heavy rains douse Southland, bringing slew of flooded roads and weather advisories

Steady rain fell on the Southland today, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported Sunday morning that Lake Hughes Road, between Pine Canyon and Dry Gulch roads in Lake Hughes, was closed due to mud and debris on the roadway. The department was asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The Pomona Police Department reported flooding at the underpass at First Street, with several streets in the area either closed or affected by flooding, including South Reservoir Street, South Towne Avenue, East End Street, Garey Avenue...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Wet weekend ahead as storm system moves toward SoCal

LOS ANGELES - is expected to fall across Southern California over the weekend, with potentially heavy downpours in some areas Saturday evening into early Sunday that forecasters warned could cause some debris flows in recent burn areas. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to reach Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

California Hit by ‘Atmospheric River Event’ That Brought Several Feet of Snow

An atmospheric river event is barreling through the West coast this weekend, blanketing California in a thick layer of snow and forcing more than 10 million people across the country to brace for the monstrous storm. As the storm raged through California, highways shut down, trees fell, and flood and avalanche warnings lit the state all the way from the coast to Lake Tahoe. And according to forecasters, that was just the beginning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kvta.com

Storm Soaks Ventura County

(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) (NWS Doppler Radar Monday morning) Updated--Ventura County finally received a much-needed drenching over the weekend with the rain continuing into Monday morning. The mountains above the Ojai Valley, Santa Paula, and Fillmore, a critical watershed, recorded more than 4 to nearly 8 inches...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
4newsplus.com

Caltrans Considers Restoring State Route 39 with Webinar Public Meeting on Dec. 15th

Caltrans is scheduled to host a virtual Public Scoping Meeting on Thursday, December 15th to discuss and consider the reopening of State Route 39. The meeting will be held online from 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m and will present 6 proposed options for the project which could restore access and connect Interstate-210 in Azusa to Angeles Crest Highway-2 near Wrightwood.
AZUSA, CA

