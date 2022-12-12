Steady rain fell on the Southland today, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported Sunday morning that Lake Hughes Road, between Pine Canyon and Dry Gulch roads in Lake Hughes, was closed due to mud and debris on the roadway. The department was asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The Pomona Police Department reported flooding at the underpass at First Street, with several streets in the area either closed or affected by flooding, including South Reservoir Street, South Towne Avenue, East End Street, Garey Avenue...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO