Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
5 men and 2 women were put to death in a rare mass execution in Kuwait
Five men and two women have been executed at the Central Prison in Kuwait. They were hanged, say reports. The last mass execution occurred in 2017.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With
The arrest warrant says explicitly that Shanquella Robinson is the victim of “femicide.” But what is femicide? The post What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With appeared first on NewsOne.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
‘Only the Most Serious Sanction Is Sufficient’: Feds Seek Life Sentence for Michigan Man Convicted in Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
After a second jury rejected his entrapment defense, a Michigan man convicted of a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. On Monday, federal prosecutors sought to impose that maximum punishment against Adam Fox. “When the aim of...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Senate unanimously agrees to ban TikTok on government devices
The Senate has passed a bill banning federal employees from downloading TikTok on government-issued devices. This is largely due to the ongoing security concerns associated with the app. The No TikTok on Government Devices Act, sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), passed unanimously. Both parties have cited concerns over the app's owner ByteDance Ltd., which is based in Beijing, reports The Wall Street Journal. TikTok is currently the world's most popular social media application and has been suspected of stealing people's personal data. In a statement, Hawley said, "until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices"...
2022 Notebook: Britain’s queen exits, and a new era awaits
THE BACKGROUND: Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign over the United Kingdom. She left behind generations of subjects — many of whom had never known any other monarch. The death and funeral, and the ascent of King Charles III, played out over more than...
Idaho8.com
Ukrainians push for US to support special tribunal to prosecute Russian leadership for crime of aggression
Ukrainian officials traveled to the United States last week to push for support for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute top-level Russian officials for the crime of aggression. Although there are a number of different bodies working towards accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity, Ukrainian Ambassador...
Idaho8.com
Biden administration warns of potential influx of migrants immediately after Title 42 ends
The end of a Trump-era border policy next week will “likely increase migration flows immediately,” and migrants who are in encampments along Mexico’s northern border may attempt to cross into the United States, according to a Homeland Security intelligence memo reviewed by CNN. Administration officials have been...
Idaho8.com
Former US ambassadors push for help for Afghan allies in spending bill
A group of retired ambassadors, all of whom served as chief of mission at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, have written a letter to congressional leaders pushing them to include the Afghan Adjustment Act in the omnibus spending bill. The legislation “keeps our deep and binding commitments we made to...
Idaho8.com
Chinese student appears in US court over alleged threats to pro-democracy advocate
A Chinese student appeared in a federal court in the United States on Wednesday, charged with one count of stalking after allegedly threatening and harassing someone who advocated for democracy in China, US authorities said. Xiaolei Wu, 25, a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, faces up...
Family of activist who died in Palestinian custody turn to ICC
JERUSALEM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The family of an activist who died in the custody of the Palestinian Authority's security forces called on the International Criminal Court on Thursday to investigate, in what they say is the first communication to the court from Palestinians against their leadership.
Idaho8.com
Ukrainian strikes killed ‘dozens’ in Russian-occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol over the weekend, opening a new front in Kyiv’s fight to reclaim land in the south of the country and underlining the importance of longer-range weaponry. The attacks struck a number of different locations, including a church being used as a...
Idaho8.com
Stephen Miller-led group emerges as top legal foe of Biden initiatives
A conservative legal group led by former top Trump aide Stephen Miller has emerged as a frequent opponent to several Biden administration initiatives by mounting court challenges, succeeding in blocking policies they say are examples of reverse discrimination. Miller touts America First Legal as “the long-awaited answer to the (American...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘It’s a miracle I came out alive’: Guangzhou-based activist describes prison torture
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A Chinese activist from the southern province of Guangdong said she was tortured, beaten and treated like a traitor while in prison for protesting a draconian national security law imposed on Hong Kong. Zhang Wuzhou, who...
Comments / 0