ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Karen Bass sworn in as LA's 43rd mayor in historic inauguration

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBA9G_0jfNqxWZ00

Karen Bass sworn in as 43rd Mayor of Los Angeles 03:59

Karen Bass has been sworn in as the 43rd Mayor of Los Angeles in a historic inauguration at the Microsoft Theater.

The ceremony got underway at 1 p.m. with early arrival encouraged and masks required for attendees. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place outside of City Hall, but due to the rain, was moved indoors.

Instead of being sworn in on City Hall's steps as tradition would have it, the city adapted to the powerful storm moving through the area, posting the letters "LA" in the mold of the LAX sign to her right and a picture of the Spring Street City Hall steps behind the stage.

Ready to get down to business, Bass said she would spend her first day in office declaring a state of emergency on the homeless issue plaguing the city.

"I will start my first day as mayor at the city's emergency operations centers, where my first act as mayor will be to declare a state of emergency on homelessness," Bass said, noting that she will "recognize the severity of our crisis and break new ground to maximize our ability to urgently move people inside, and do so for good."

She plans to house 17,000 people in her first year in office, hoping to "welcome housing to every neighborhood."

"We know our mission: We must build housing in every neighborhood," she said. "We cannot continue to overcrowd neighborhoods that are already overcrowded."

Bass also touched on another pressing issue facing her in her first day as mayor.

"Of course, we must stop crimes in progress and hold people accountable," Bass said. "Some neighborhoods have asked for additional officers, and we will deliver. But what neighborhoods are asking for and what they need is as diverse as our city."

Dozens of prominent politicians were in attendance for the inauguration, including California State Senate President pro-tempore Toni Atkins, Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Gonzalez and Governor Gavin Newsom.

"Making history with each of you today is a monumental moment in my life and for Los Angeles," Bass said during her speech.

Additionally, Stevie Wonder sang for the crowd, performing "Living for the City" and "Keeping Our Love Alive." Chloe Bailey and Los Cafeteras also performed.

Bass, 69, was a social worker and community activist before representing Los Angeles in the state Assembly for six years, where she also served as the first African American speaker.

In 2010, she was elected to Congress and served Los Angeles before coming back home and becoming the first Black female mayor of Los Angeles.

"I believe that times of inflection require reflection — I believe, it's time for Angelenos to remind ourselves where we come from and who we are," she said.

She takes over in a time of turmoil, as the Los Angeles City Council struggles to conduct business through a racially-charged scandal involving several prominent members , but also at a time of hope, as the council will hold more women than ever before after the five newest members swore in over the weekend.

Council President Paul Krekorian spoke at the event, predicting that Bass is just the leader the city of Los Angeles needs to bring people together.

"This is a time of unprecedented challenges in our city, but today as I look out at this audience and see the people with us, I know that this is also a time of unprecedented opportunity," Krekorian said.

Bass will replace fellow Democrat Eric Garcetti, who came to the end of two mayoral terms on Saturday. He now awaits further plans pending his nomination to become U.S. ambassador to India, which has hit a snag due to opposition from some on Senate , concerned with sexual misconduct allegations against a former Garcetti staff member.

Bass was named mayor-elect in November after a close race with her competitor Rick Caruso, the billionaire developer who spent more than $100 million on his campaign.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Local organizations partner to clean up Los Angeles River

After years of neglect, local organizations are partnering to clean up the lower part of the Los Angeles River. The Rivers and Mountains Conservancy kicked off a $2 million project to beautify the LA River Corridor, which can look trashed after a large storm. The organization teamed up with the Conservation Corps of Long Beach to fund and pilot the new river ambassador project, a 6-month long job training program for young adults. Crews do litter abatement, graffiti clean up, and brush and invasive species control. Many who use the bike paths say they're really seeing a big difference."They've been trained to take action, conducting restoration, conservation, and education along the Los Angeles River," said Isabelle Campiformio, restoration project manager for the Conservation Corps of Long Beach. The Conservation Corps of Long Beach is now recruiting for its second-ever cohort for the river ambassadors program. That season begins in late January. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Bass takes charge as Mayor of Los Angeles amid homeless crisis

UPDATE: In a 9 a.m. news conference Monday, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass officially declared a state of emergency on homelessness. ----Karen Ruth Bass, a former physician assistant who shattered glass ceilings with her rise to a leadership post in the California legislature and later a prominent spot in Congress, took a ceremonial oath of office Sunday as mayor of Los Angeles.A progressive Democrat, Bass becomes the first woman and second Black person to hold the city's top job and will formally assume her duties Monday amid multiple crises in the nation's second most populous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Altercation between Councilmember Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy sparks safety concerns

The chaotic altercation between the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy has sparked questions about safety for other public officials. On Monday night, a new clip posted on de León's Instagram account shows what the councilman claims is a video of Reedy punching him. It is clear a fist was thrown but it's not clear from the video where it lands. Both Reedy and de León have filed police reports claiming the other attacked first.On Saturday, multiple protestors interrupted newly sworn-in L.A. Councilmember Traci Park as she gave her inauguration speech. The activists appeared to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

OCTA Board, union agree on new labor contract

Orange County Transportation Authority board members approved a new contract with the agency's maintenance workers Monday.Maintenance workers picketed in November in a strike that could have severely impacted bus service in Orange County.Teamsters Local 952 members ratified the new three-year contract over the weekend, and the board of directors for the transportation agency approved it at its meeting Monday morning.The maintenance workers fix the buses and gas them up, so OCTA officials said they could not safely run the agency's vehicles without them on the job.The 150 maintenance workers will receive a 5-percent pay raise over each of the next three years, and also get a $1,250 signing bonus. The new contract will run through the end of 2025.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

LA City Councilman Fight Caught on Video

LA County Councilman Kevin De Leon is not a very popular person. This is due to his incredibly offense remarks along with then-Council President Nury Martinez and others made earlier this year. There has been a petition for De Leon to resign, but he has yet to do so. During...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Homeless encampment cleared ahead of Bass inauguration

One of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass's top priorities is tackling the city's homeless crisis. Now, just days before her inauguration, a major encampment near L.A. City Hall is getting cleaned up. According to the L.A. Times, unhoused residents who have been living near City Hall at 1st and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles were loaded into vans Thursday.They were reportedly sent to the L.A. Grand Hotel, a temporary homeless facility on Figueroa St.Meanwhile, because an anticipated rain storm this weekend, Bass's inauguration on Sunday will be held indoors at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.Bass will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

LA City Council Member Kevin de León Faces Death Threats, REFUSES To Resign Weeks After Racist Recording Exposed

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is receiving death threats after he was heard on a recording where he and his fellow council members made a series of racist remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the recording – which was taken in October 2021 – first surfaced in October of this year.In the recording, then-LA City Council President Nury Martinez made a series of insensitive and racist remarks to de León and fellow city council member Gil Cedillo regarding the adopted Black son of council member Mike Bonin.Although both Martinez and Cedillo subsequently resigned following the recording scandal,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBSLA's Michele Gile named 2022 Newport Boat Parade grand marshal

KCAL/CBSLA reporter Michele Gile was the grand marshal on the opening night of the 114th annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade."This here tonight truly is a highlight of my career," said Gile. "I've never had anything like this."The parade of 100 decorated boats set sail at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This is the longest-running boat parade in America and many who have attended said it's unforgettable. "When it gets dark all the boats start going around with lights and the lights are really cool," said 9-year-old Mianna. The Anderson family from Riverside shared the same excitement, driving nearly an hour and a...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tideline.news

Leaked Recording Reveals Racist Views of LA City Council Members

Controversy struck the Los Angeles City Council this October as an audio recording that contained racist comments surfaced. The recording stemmed from an October 2021 meeting that included Los Angeles City Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Ron Herrera in October of 2021. Martinez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
27K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy