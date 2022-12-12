New Lebanon Townhome Community, Carver Station, Hosts Ribbon Cutting

Carver Station hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on December 6th to celebrate their new townhomes. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Wilson County’s newest townhome community is located on the West Side of Lebanon. Carver Station will be a great place to call home – convenient to shopping, dining, downtown Lebanon, and the interstate. With several plans ranging from 1400 to 1900 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and starting at $289,900 – Carver Station is sure to meet your needs.

Pictured with Horizon Construction & Development owners are family, friends, and employees. Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Curt Baker, Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Chamber Ambassadors and representatives are also pictured.

Carver Station is located off Carver Lane near Floyd Junction, Lebanon TN 37087.

Ribbon Cuttings are sponsored by Ian Isbell, Agee & Johnson Realty.

