Tennessee State

12 Days of Christmas: Santa is Kickin’ it with Soccer

By Source Staff
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 3 days ago
The FIFA World Cup is only awarded every four years and Qatar 2022 has certainly been a competition worth watching. If you’re ready to go from Fantasy soccer tournaments to getting into the sport, it’s a great time to do so with all the excitement thanks to the worldwide stage the competition provides.

Check out how you can get involved in soccer in middle Tennessee, if you’re an adult or a youth, and get tips on the equipment needed to get started.

Tips for Getting Started with Soccer in Middle Tennessee

Before you gear up with the equipment necessary, check for local pickup games or leagues you can join to get started. Williamson County Parks and Recreation Athletic Department offers adult soccer leagues no matter your skills or abilities. There are co-ed leagues and women’s leagues. Or you can read up on youth soccer from the Williamson County Parks and Recreation.

There’s also a helpful list of local adult leagues throughout the greater Nashville area available on the Mid-state Sports Leagues website. YMCA of Middle Tennessee also offers convenient and affordable leagues for youth ages 3 and older.

Where to Buy Soccer Equipment

Now that you know where to play, it’s time to gear up with the necessary equipment. No matter your current fitness abilities, you can get started in the sport with minimal investment and mild training.

So just what equipment do you need to get started in the sport? Thankfully, the list is pretty short.

  • Cleats
  • Shin guards
  • Ball
  • Practice clothes and possibly a jersey depending on the league you play in

Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville is running a 12 Days of Christmas Sale with Hot Buy items including competition-worthy soccer balls. (Learn more about the balls below.) Additionally, from December 13 – 24, the stores are offering a unique deal each day. Check your email daily, or sign up for information about each unique daily deal ~ then head to Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville.

NEW Vizari Country Soccer Balls

Hot Buy Price: $9.99 at Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville (Hot Buy Price available December 12 – 24)

Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022 with a country ball. Styles include Mexico, Italy, USA, Brazil, Argentina, England and Spain. Vizari is well known for making high-quality soccer balls thanks to their aerodynamic designs and the ability to use them indoors and outside. Whether you’re new to soccer or looking to level up your skills, you’ll find these balls perfect for your needs. Hurry, because they likely won’t last during these final days of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

12 Days of Christmas Sale at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Find the perfect gift for sports lovers on your list during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville. Visit one of their two stores between December 13 and 24 for their unique daily deals and special pricing on new and gently used sports and fitness equipment! Plus, you’ll find more than 30 Hot Buy items during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale.

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville, fill out the form below:

