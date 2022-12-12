ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Triple-threat of viruses threaten hospitals, schools this winter

SPOKANE, Wash. — A triple-threat of viruses is surging across the U.S., including the Inland Northwest. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases are running rampant across the nation, and state and local health departments are now saying it’s more important than ever to follow virus prevention guidelines. The Washington Department of Health says they are seeing a surge of winter respiratory...
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available through end of year

The following is a press release from the Washington State Department of Health:. Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will continue to provide free COVID-19 home test kits to residents at least through the end of 2022, despite the end of federal financial support for testing programs. With upper respiratory season at a high peak, at-home tests offer a way for individuals to check their COVID status without needing to access the healthcare system.
Florida launches study examining myocarditis cases after COVID vaccinations

MIAMI (TND) — During a public health roundtable Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the launch of a statewide program studying potential incidents of myocarditis in individuals who died shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement of the study came after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who led...
Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access

OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
Tri-Cities Resolutions Everyone Should Keep in 2023

New Year's Day used to be exciting for me but since I've gotten a little older and I've started a family of my own, I'm becoming more cognisant of time and my own mortality. Each new year means I'm further removed from my youth and the stages of childhood my kids' experience. Instead of excitement, I feel bittersweet.
WA. Governor Jay Inslee announces a proposal for a new institute at WSU Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee spoke at Washington State University Tri-Cities campus in Richland to preview the budget and legislative proposals related to climate action. Gov. Inslee proposed the Institute for Northwest Energy Futures (INEF) for the WSU Tri-Cities campus that still needs to pass state legislature.
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
