Health officials recommend caution with respiratory viruses, but not considering mask mandate
SEATTLE — The holidays are here, and so is the coughing and sneezing. State health officials say RSV cases in Washington appear to be coming down from their peak. But flu cases keep rising, and there’s still plenty of COVID. “We’re not saying: do not gather,” said Dr....
beckersasc.com
Washington hospital to discontinue cardiology services due to staffing, supply costs
Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services, including invasive and interventional cardiology, due to staffing issues and rising labor costs, according to a Dec. 13 report from NBC Right Now. Astria Health launched its cardiology line in 2014, and has served hundreds of patients in the...
Triple-threat of viruses threaten hospitals, schools this winter
SPOKANE, Wash. — A triple-threat of viruses is surging across the U.S., including the Inland Northwest. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases are running rampant across the nation, and state and local health departments are now saying it’s more important than ever to follow virus prevention guidelines. The Washington Department of Health says they are seeing a surge of winter respiratory...
Department of Health issues consumption advisories for fish at 3 Washington lakes
The Washington State Department of Health has issued consumption advisories for fish caught at several lakes in Washington. The fish have been found to contain perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), which is part of a family of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). According to the DOH, studies of humans...
1st avian flu outbreak in a WA commercial flock reported near Tri-Cities
Thousands of chickens being killed near Pasco to control the spread.
Yakima Herald Republic
Masks recommended, but won't be required with respiratory illnesses in WA, officials say
With COVID-19, RSV and flu cases brewing across Yakima County and the state, officials recommend people wear masks, avoid large crowds and wash their hands as often as possible. Though case numbers continue to rise, giving credence to the fears of a “triple-demic” earlier this fall, DOH officials said multiple...
redmond-reporter.com
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available through end of year
The following is a press release from the Washington State Department of Health:. Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will continue to provide free COVID-19 home test kits to residents at least through the end of 2022, despite the end of federal financial support for testing programs. With upper respiratory season at a high peak, at-home tests offer a way for individuals to check their COVID status without needing to access the healthcare system.
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals Start Cutting Services as Huge Financial Losses Continue
Washington hospital leaders are pleading for help from the state as they're hit with massive financial losses for the third quarter in a row — a deficit they say is due to continued rising costs of labor, supplies, and patients staying for long lengths of time. Health care systems...
KEPR
Florida launches study examining myocarditis cases after COVID vaccinations
MIAMI (TND) — During a public health roundtable Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the launch of a statewide program studying potential incidents of myocarditis in individuals who died shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement of the study came after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who led...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hospital financial losses continue in WA, with Astria among those feeling the strain
As financial losses pile up for hospitals across the state over the first nine months of the year, services and capacity continue to be cut — including at Astria facilities in the Lower Yakima Valley. That was the sobering message on Tuesday as Astria President and CEO Brian Gibbons...
WOLF
Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access
OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
Tri-Cities Resolutions Everyone Should Keep in 2023
New Year's Day used to be exciting for me but since I've gotten a little older and I've started a family of my own, I'm becoming more cognisant of time and my own mortality. Each new year means I'm further removed from my youth and the stages of childhood my kids' experience. Instead of excitement, I feel bittersweet.
FOX 11 and 41
What to expect around the Tri-Cities if you’re traveling this holiday season
PASCO, Wash. – The holiday season is here and that means more people are taking to the roads and the skies over the next few weeks. Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft says the holiday travel season is busy, but less stressful now that Thanksgiving has passed. “Thanksgiving holiday is...
WSU Tri-Cities on its way to become nationwide clean energy hub
RICHLAND, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Tri-Cities to preview the climate agenda for the 2023 session. A new clean energy movement is going to start in the Tri-Cities, which could impact the whole country. Tri-Cities officials are calling the region an epicenter and a nexus location to create the future of clean energy. It’s coming to the WSU Tri-Cities...
Tri-Cities #1 Most Searched Google Recipe for 2022 Has Me Baffled
What Is The #1 Most-Searched Food Recipe For Tri-Cities Washington?. I don't know about you but I use Google all the time to search. It's my #1 search engine so I thought it would be interesting to see what some of the most searched things items are in the Tri-Cities for 2022.
Cold weather, possible snow in the forecast for western Washington
Cold weather is likely coming over the weekend and into early next week, but meteorologists are unsure when exactly we can expect any precipitation alongside below-freezing temperatures. “Regarding the potential for colder weather next week and the possibility of lowland snow, there is currently a high level of uncertainty regarding...
FOX 11 and 41
WA. Governor Jay Inslee announces a proposal for a new institute at WSU Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee spoke at Washington State University Tri-Cities campus in Richland to preview the budget and legislative proposals related to climate action. Gov. Inslee proposed the Institute for Northwest Energy Futures (INEF) for the WSU Tri-Cities campus that still needs to pass state legislature.
Chronicle
Inslee Pushes for Funding to Make WSU Tri-Cities Clean Energy Hub in Washington
OLYMPIA — Washington State University Tri-Cities could become the home to a new clean energy institute, if a proposal by Gov. Jay Inslee makes it through the Legislature next year. Inslee on Monday previewed his climate agenda for the 2023 legislative session at an event in the Tri-Cities, including...
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
