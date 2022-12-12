Read full article on original website
Opera Orlando Youth Company to Present Annual ‘Soup Opera’
Opera Orlando’s Youth Company has announce that it will be present its annual “Soup Opera.”. The showcase will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church in Winter Park, Florida on Dec. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. local time. The program will be headlined by company singers (ages eight to 18) and includes solos and ensemble pieces.
The Atlanta Opera Announces Return of 96-Hour Opera Project
The Atlanta Opera has announced the return of its composition competition, the 96-Hour Opera Project. The program is tailored specifically for composers and librettists from historically underrepresented communities. This year there will be six chosen teams will travel to Atlanta with completed 10-minute works based on a historical theme provided by story partner, Atlanta History Center.
Opera Philadelphia Channel Announces Third Season
Opera Philadelphia Channel has announced its third season. First up is “Black Lodge” by David T. Little, librettist and poet Anne Waldman, with the story and screenplay directed by Michael Joseph McQuilken blends opera, classical music, and goth rock. The surrealist cinematic opera pays homage to David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” “Black Lodge” is produced by Beth Morrison Projects and stars Jennifer Harrison Newman and Timur.
Pittsburgh Opera & Chatham Baroque to Present Historic Performances of ‘Ariodante’
Pittsburgh Opera continues the 2022-23 season with a performance of Händel’s baroque opera “Ariodante” in association with Chatham Baroque. The showcase, which is scheduled for Jan. 21-29, 2023, will take place at the CAPA Theater in Pittsburgh. Taking on the title role will be Jazmine Olwalia,...
Maria Brea & Celia Castro Headline North / South Consonance’s 2023 Season
The North / South Consonance has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. It all kicks off with a New Year Celebration featuring soprano Maria Brea and violinist Arthur Moeller. Max Lifchitz conducts a program featuring music by Carmel Curiel, Odaline de la Martinez, Federico Ermirio, and Max Lifchitz. The showcase will take place at Chirst & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City.
OPERA America Presents Its Oral History Project
OPERA America has been undertaking a project that can be considered a tremendous service to anyone interested in, working in, or studying the opera industry—now and in the future. It’s their Oral History Project, focused on American opera’s progress over the past 50 years and coinciding with OPERA America’s...
Olga Peretyatko, Sara Blanch & Enea Scala Lead Rossini Opera Festival’s 2023 Season
The Rossini Opera Festival has announced its 2023 season featuring three productions and concerts. The first production of the season will be “Eduardo e Cristina” in a new production by Stefano Poda. Jader Bignamini conducts Enea Scala, Anastasia Bartoli, Daniela Barcellona, Grigory Shkarupa, and Matteo Roma. Performance Dates:...
Five Opera Companies Join Forces to Research More Sustainable Means of Opera Creation
Five opera companies are joining forces to research ways for opera creation to be more sustainable. The companies in question include La Monnaie / De Munt, the Théâtre Chatelet, the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, the Opéra de Paris, and the Opéra de Lyon. Entitled “Collectif de 17h25”...
Q & A: Rising Star Jiří Rajniš Speaks About Teatro alla Scala Debut & Growing up in Musical Family
Jiří Rajniš belongs to the youngest generation of operatic singers from the Czech Republic. From an early age, the baritone was exposed to music from his parents who were also opera singers. He then went on to study in the U.S. and became a member of the Junges Ensemble at the Semperoper Dresden.
Tobias Kratzer Named Next Intendant at Hamburg Staatsoper
Tobias Kratzer is set to be the next Intendant at the Hamburg Staatsoper. He will take over the position as of summer 2025, replacing Georges Delnon, who has held the position since 2015. “With Tobias Kratzer we can win one of the currently most exciting directors for the directorship of...
