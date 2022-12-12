Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges
BEIJING (AP) — China's National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased anti-virus measures after daily cases hit record highs. A notice on the commission's website said it stopped publishing daily figures on...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Russia warns of 'consequences' if US missiles go to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defense missiles to Ukraine, it would be “another provocative move by the U.S.” that could prompt a response from Moscow. Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing that the U.S. had “effectively become a party” to the war in Ukraine, following reports that it will provide Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missiles, the most advanced the West has yet offered to help repel Russian aerial attacks. Growing amounts of U.S. military assistance, including the transfer of such sophisticated weapons, “would mean even broader involvement of military personnel in the hostilities and could entail possible consequences,” Zakharova added. She did not specify what the consequences might be.
Macron defends World Cup trip amid Qatar graft scandal
President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday stood by his decision to travel to Qatar to support France's World Cup team, despite allegations linking the Gulf monarchy to corruption in the European Parliament. The European Parliament, whose president Roberta Metsola declared the alleged bribes to MEPs as an attack on Europe's democracy, will vote on a motion Thursday that could bar Qatari lobbyists from its premises.
IMF sees Zimbabwe's 2022 real GDP growth slowing to about 3.5%
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's real GDP growth is expected to slow to about 3.5% in 2022 from 8.5% last year, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday as it concluded its mission to Harare.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia digs in for long war, says Ukraine
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Ukraine still fears another Chernobyl-size disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant
CHERNOBYL, Ukraine — Sophia Arkadiyivna remembers when the Soviet Union built the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1977, just 20 miles from the village where she served as mayor. After years of atomic energy powering big Russian cities like Moscow, Leningrad and Voronezh, the USSR was finally ready to...
A Japanese company has fired a rocket carrying a lunar rover to the moon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around up there in the gray dust. It...
BTS member Jin begins military duty at a frontline South Korean boot camp
YEONCHEON, South Korea — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the...
Ukraine says it shot down Russian drones in pre-dawn attack on Kyiv
Ukraine says it shot down 13 Russian drones that targeted the capital Kyiv and the surrounding region before dawn Wednesday, adding that damage was limited and no casualties were reported. Residents woke to air raid sirens around 6 a.m. The explosions came minutes later, part of a grim pattern that's...
Latest on Ukraine: A weekly recap and look ahead at Russia's war (Dec. 12)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Leaders of the Group of Seven countries are to meet online Monday, and the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to be on the agenda. European Union foreign ministers have been discussing further sanctions...
What is the significance of the fusion breakthrough?
Department of Energy scientists announced a breakthrough in nuclear fusion. NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Scott Hsu, lead fusion coordinator at DOE, about what this means for the future.
Canada is expanding categories for medically assisted death
Canada has allowed terminally ill patients to end their lives with medical assistance since 2016. And eventually, even as early as next March, Canadians living with severe mental illness could also be eligible under the law known as medical assistance in dying, or MAID. But as you might imagine, that has raised many difficult ethical and moral questions, both about the motivations of health care workers who might offer the option and also about the competence of patients who might request it.
Morning news brief
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX with violating securities laws. Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried orchestrated a massive yearslong fraud. NPR's David Gura joins us now. David, hello. DAVID GURA, BYLINE: Hey, Rob. SCHMITZ: Walk us through this indictment, David. What does...
