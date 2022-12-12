ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

OPERA America Presents Its Oral History Project

OPERA America has been undertaking a project that can be considered a tremendous service to anyone interested in, working in, or studying the opera industry—now and in the future. It’s their Oral History Project, focused on American opera’s progress over the past 50 years and coinciding with OPERA America’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy