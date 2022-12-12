Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Announces 2023 Lineup
Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has announced the 2023 lineup for the first Eisteddfod since the pandemic. The event runs July 4-9, 2023. “We enjoyed tremendous celebrations for the Eisteddfod’s 75th anniversary in July, and although we all face many challenges in the current climate, for 2023 we’ve brought together a festival program of real ambition, scope and most importantly fun for everyone! Music, dance, culture, has the power to help us understand the world around us, and to lift our spirits, bringing people together in the joy of performance. This is what Llangollen was founded for, and what we strive to continue to do, 76 years later,” Camilla King, Llangollen’s Executive Producer, stated in the official press release.
operawire.com
Donizetti Festival 2022 Review: La Favorite
Florian Sempey & Javier Camarena Shine In the Deeply Reflective Production of Valentina Carrasco. Who could outshine the great Javier Camarena singing “La Favorite” on the stage of the famous Donizetti festival? A consummate master of Bel Canto, singing the role of the head-over-heels-in-love novice, leaving the monastery to meet the woman of his dreams. Ah, we were certainly hooked on it.
operawire.com
Opera Orlando Youth Company to Present Annual ‘Soup Opera’
Opera Orlando’s Youth Company has announce that it will be present its annual “Soup Opera.”. The showcase will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church in Winter Park, Florida on Dec. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. local time. The program will be headlined by company singers (ages eight to 18) and includes solos and ensemble pieces.
operawire.com
Pittsburgh Opera & Chatham Baroque to Present Historic Performances of ‘Ariodante’
Pittsburgh Opera continues the 2022-23 season with a performance of Händel’s baroque opera “Ariodante” in association with Chatham Baroque. The showcase, which is scheduled for Jan. 21-29, 2023, will take place at the CAPA Theater in Pittsburgh. Taking on the title role will be Jazmine Olwalia,...
‘Fire of Love’ Captures a Love Triangle Like No Other
Maurice and Katia Krafft were not just two of the world’s most notable volcanologists — they were also two of the greatest filmmakers, who ventured into dangerous volcanic locations to capture images of some of the planet’s most beautiful and beguiling forms of nature. After their death during the June 3, 1991, eruption on Japan’s Mount Unzen, they left behind an incredible archive of footage that displayed not only the unpredictable nature of volcanoes, but also what it means to be a human in a chaotic world. The duo is the subject of Sara Dosa’s documentary Fire of Love, which traces...
78 Christmas Jokes That Will Have You Ho Ho Ho-Ing
Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting, you ask? Because they always drop their needles!
operawire.com
OPERA America Presents Its Oral History Project
OPERA America has been undertaking a project that can be considered a tremendous service to anyone interested in, working in, or studying the opera industry—now and in the future. It’s their Oral History Project, focused on American opera’s progress over the past 50 years and coinciding with OPERA America’s...
operawire.com
Dawn Upshaw & Brentano String Quartet to Bring ‘Dido Reimagined’ to San Francisco Performances
San Francisco Performances will present five-time Grammy Award winner Dawn Upshaw, along with the Brentano String Quartet, in “Dido Reimagined: A Response to Purcell’s Lament.”. The program, scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023 at the Herbst Theatre, will feature numerous English works, including Purcell’s famed lament from “Dido and...
operawire.com
Q & A: Rising Star Jiří Rajniš Speaks About Teatro alla Scala Debut & Growing up in Musical Family
Jiří Rajniš belongs to the youngest generation of operatic singers from the Czech Republic. From an early age, the baritone was exposed to music from his parents who were also opera singers. He then went on to study in the U.S. and became a member of the Junges Ensemble at the Semperoper Dresden.
operawire.com
Maria Brea & Celia Castro Headline North / South Consonance’s 2023 Season
The North / South Consonance has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. It all kicks off with a New Year Celebration featuring soprano Maria Brea and violinist Arthur Moeller. Max Lifchitz conducts a program featuring music by Carmel Curiel, Odaline de la Martinez, Federico Ermirio, and Max Lifchitz. The showcase will take place at Chirst & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City.
operawire.com
Olga Peretyatko, Sara Blanch & Enea Scala Lead Rossini Opera Festival’s 2023 Season
The Rossini Opera Festival has announced its 2023 season featuring three productions and concerts. The first production of the season will be “Eduardo e Cristina” in a new production by Stefano Poda. Jader Bignamini conducts Enea Scala, Anastasia Bartoli, Daniela Barcellona, Grigory Shkarupa, and Matteo Roma. Performance Dates:...
operawire.com
Opera Wiki: Lorin Maazel’s ‘1984’
“1984“ is an English-language opera written by Ukrainian-Jewish, American composer Lorin Maazel (1930-2014) based on George Orwell’s dystopian novel. The libretto was written by American writers J. D. McClatchy and Thomas Meehan, the latter having written the literary works for various well-known musicals such as Annie and Hairspray. The opera received its premiere at the Royal Opera House on May 3 of, 2005 under the directorship of Robert Lepage.
operawire.com
Andrea Carroll Headlines Canadian Opera Company’s ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’
The Canadian Opera Company is set to present “The Marriage of Figaro.”. The Mozart masterpiece will be performed eight times at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts between Jan. 27 and Feb. 18, 2023. The acclaimed Claus Guth production will be revived by Marcelo Buscaino of Brazil;...
operawire.com
CD Review: HDTT’s ‘Maria Callas: The Copenhagen Concert’
When in 1963 Maria Callas devoted her season to the restrictive duties of recording a Prêtre-led recital for EMI, as well as a tour of concerts in, among others, Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Stuttgart, she had not performed a full opera in well over a year. Indeed, her infamous liaison with Onassis and perhaps the onset of a vocal crisis are traditionally credited to have unduly silenced the diva whose “Medea,” at La Scala, by then dated back to November 1961.
operawire.com
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know – “The Three Olgas”
One of the delights from this year’s Janáček Festival was the Brno Conservatory’s production of a work entitled “The Weeping Fountain.” It was a short opera, lasting approximately one hour, which explored the relationship between the composer and his daughter Olga Janáčeková, focusing on the letters she sent to him whilst spending time away from home in St Petersburg. The music consists of a selection of pieces by Janáček drawn together to support the emotional ebbs and flows of their relationship and sung by soloists and a chorus from the conservatory. The work is, of course, dominated by Olga and her father, although he never actually appears in the opera.
Comments / 0