Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has announced the 2023 lineup for the first Eisteddfod since the pandemic. The event runs July 4-9, 2023. “We enjoyed tremendous celebrations for the Eisteddfod’s 75th anniversary in July, and although we all face many challenges in the current climate, for 2023 we’ve brought together a festival program of real ambition, scope and most importantly fun for everyone! Music, dance, culture, has the power to help us understand the world around us, and to lift our spirits, bringing people together in the joy of performance. This is what Llangollen was founded for, and what we strive to continue to do, 76 years later,” Camilla King, Llangollen’s Executive Producer, stated in the official press release.

