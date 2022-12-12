Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Andrea Carroll Headlines Canadian Opera Company’s ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’
The Canadian Opera Company is set to present “The Marriage of Figaro.”. The Mozart masterpiece will be performed eight times at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts between Jan. 27 and Feb. 18, 2023. The acclaimed Claus Guth production will be revived by Marcelo Buscaino of Brazil;...
operawire.com
Aida Garifullina, Olga Peretyatko, Kate Lindsey & Lawrence Brownlee Lead George Enescu Festival’s 2023 Season
The George Enescu Festival has announced its 2023 season. here is a look at the vocal performances. Zubin Mehta is set to conduct Verdi’s “Otello” with Fabio Sartori, Anastasia Bartoli, Luca Salsi, and Eleonora Filipponi. Performance Date: August 28. 2023. Cristian Măcelaru conducts the WDR Sinfonieorchester Koln...
operawire.com
Pittsburgh Opera & Chatham Baroque to Present Historic Performances of ‘Ariodante’
Pittsburgh Opera continues the 2022-23 season with a performance of Händel’s baroque opera “Ariodante” in association with Chatham Baroque. The showcase, which is scheduled for Jan. 21-29, 2023, will take place at the CAPA Theater in Pittsburgh. Taking on the title role will be Jazmine Olwalia,...
operawire.com
Five Opera Companies Join Forces to Research More Sustainable Means of Opera Creation
Five opera companies are joining forces to research ways for opera creation to be more sustainable. The companies in question include La Monnaie / De Munt, the Théâtre Chatelet, the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, the Opéra de Paris, and the Opéra de Lyon. Entitled “Collectif de 17h25”...
operawire.com
Tobias Kratzer Named Next Intendant at Hamburg Staatsoper
Tobias Kratzer is set to be the next Intendant at the Hamburg Staatsoper. He will take over the position as of summer 2025, replacing Georges Delnon, who has held the position since 2015. “With Tobias Kratzer we can win one of the currently most exciting directors for the directorship of...
Comments / 0