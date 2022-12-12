ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Andrea Carroll Headlines Canadian Opera Company’s ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’

The Canadian Opera Company is set to present “The Marriage of Figaro.”. The Mozart masterpiece will be performed eight times at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts between Jan. 27 and Feb. 18, 2023. The acclaimed Claus Guth production will be revived by Marcelo Buscaino of Brazil;...
operawire.com

Tobias Kratzer Named Next Intendant at Hamburg Staatsoper

Tobias Kratzer is set to be the next Intendant at the Hamburg Staatsoper. He will take over the position as of summer 2025, replacing Georges Delnon, who has held the position since 2015. “With Tobias Kratzer we can win one of the currently most exciting directors for the directorship of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy