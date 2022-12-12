ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Anovia Health set to open Antigo primary care clinic

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUEJZ_0jfNp1op00

Anovia Health, a Wisconsin-based health care provider, will open its fourth direct primary care (DPC) clinic at 510 Ackley St. Suite 2, in Antigo on Jan. 2. The other Anovia clinics are in Stevens Point, Weston and Clintonville.

“In Wisconsin, we have the fourth highest costs for health care in the nation, and businesses and individual payers deserve another option from the current major preferred provider networks (PPOs) that are available to them,” said Brian Dominick, Anovia Health CEO.

DPC is a simple and perhaps old-fashioned concept—primary care providers being independent from hospital networks. This allows them to focus on the interests of patients and payers rather than being limited to their hospital’s network of providers and prices.

“Today, the current health care system often focuses on limiting time spent with the primary care physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant and pushes patients to expensive imaging tests, procedures and specialists,” Dominick said. “There is a better way, and we are proud to be bringing it to this community.”

Since May, Anovia leadership has been working with a number of Langlade County businesses and government entities to bring Anovia to the community.

“The interest and support from the community has been overwhelming. We could have not made the decision to move forward with an Antigo location without their commitment,” said Dr. Brian Erdmann, president of Anovia Health clinics.

It is estimated that 70% of lifetime health care needs can be provided by a primary care team.

“Yes, we need good hospitals, ERs and specialists, but where we should be spending the most time and effort is in the prevention and active management of chronic diseases, and making sure that we guide patients to care that is appropriate and cost-effective,” said Dr. Brian Erdmann who will be the lead physician at the Antigo clinic. “This can only happen through a good primary care provider who is independent from the hospital-based networks.”

Joining Erdmann in providing care will be Gretchen Tolsma, DNP, and Samantha Marsh, CMA.

“To achieve the true promise of quality primary care requires three things: easy access to your primary care team, quality time with your care team and affordability,” Erdmann said. “PPO networks in Wisconsin have forgotten who pays the bills, and Anovia has been launched to give people an alternative approach to health care.”

Anovia Health is based on a membership model. Instead of using insurance, patients or their employers pay a monthly membership fee to cover care. The monthly fee covers unlimited appointments throughout the year and depending upon the membership level many labs and basic procedures, too.

“Our pricing strategy is simple, transparent and doesn’t become a barrier for people to seek important care,” said Erdmann.

To learn more about Anovia health, visit www.anoviahealth.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spmetrowire.com

Family nurse practitioner joins Aspirus Clinic

Aspirus Plover Clinic-Vern Holmes Drive announced this week it has hired Spencer Shupe, APNP. As a family nurse practitioner, Spencer cares for patients of all ages. According to a news release from Aspirus, he takes a special interest in preventive medicine and mental health. Spencer earned a master of science...
PLOVER, WI
WausauPilot

Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO to step down

Marshfield Clinic Health System today announced that Susan Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACMPE, is stepping down as CEO in September 2023. Turney became the organization’s first CEO in September 2014 and will continue to lead the system as it progresses through the proposed merger with Essentia Health, announced in October. The two health systems anticipate reaching a definitive agreement in the coming months.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Snow Emergencies Declared for Local Communities

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Roadways turned slick Wednesday morning after freezing rain fell overnight. With the rain expected to change to snow later today, local communities have declared snow emergencies. Any vehicle parked on a municipal street during a snow emergency is subject to ticketing and towing. Current snow...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Tomahawk Together receives Green Bay Packers Foundation grant for Our Dream Park

TOMAHAWK – A Tomahawk non-profit organization recently received a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation that will go towards revitalizing one of the city’s parks. Tomahawk Together has worked to support families and youth in the community for more than three decades, and for the last roughly 18 months, the organization has had its sights set on the construction of an all-inclusive playground at Washington Square Park, also known as “Toddler Park,” on N. 4th St.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 12, 2022

Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down after a squad was struck while responding to an accident Wednesday morning. The slide-in happened while the officer was assisting another driver on Highway 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The driver lost control on the ice.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau City Council Officially Cancels Riverlife Condo Agreement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council formally voted to cancel a development agreement for a condominium complex in the Riverlife development. “There were months and months whereby the agreement could come to fruition, where the land sale could take place,” said Alder Lisa Rasmussen during Tuesday’s meeting.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
EDGAR, WI
WJFW-TV

Oneida Co. suspect now in custody

CASSIAN (WJFW) - The suspect on the run, has been captured and is in custody. Cody J. Huebner, 32, was wanted by police after the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with him this afternoon. Huebner fled in a vehicle and a pursuit began. After stealing another car, Huebner took off on foot into the woods with a gun.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Semi rollover reported on Hwy. 29

The driver of a semi tractor trailer reported minor injuries when his vehicle overturned Wednesday on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the westbound lane of the highway at mile marker 186, near County Hwy. Y. The left lane is closed and expected to reopen in about two hours.
WAUSAU, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Eagle River, WI

Known as the Hockey Capital of Wisconsin, Eagle River is one city you should add to your must-travel list. But before becoming popular for its winter sports, it was also the home of the first permanent Indian settlement. It's believed that the city got its name from the abundance of...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase Has Charges Against Her Dropped

A Wausau woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document had the charges against her dropped. According to authorities, Ashley Zastrow allegedly lied on a document in purchasing a handgun, saying she hadn’t intended to keep the gun. She was going to pass it on to Tanner Graap. It was believed that Graap later used the firearm to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Schofield restaurant closes without warning

A Schofield restaurant closed abruptly Monday without giving notice to employees, according to multiple messages from workers. Garden Pancake House, 508 Grand Ave., served breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide-ranging menu, seven days per week. State records show Garden Pancake House was launched in 2021 by Araceli Morales. Marathon County land records show the property has an unpaid tax bill from 2021 for about $6,600 including fees.
SCHOFIELD, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
311
Followers
940
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy