Anovia Health set to open Antigo primary care clinic

Anovia Health, a Wisconsin-based health care provider, will open its fourth direct primary care (DPC) clinic at 510 Ackley St. Suite 2, in Antigo on Jan. 2. The other Anovia clinics are in Stevens Point, Weston and Clintonville.

“In Wisconsin, we have the fourth highest costs for health care in the nation, and businesses and individual payers deserve another option from the current major preferred provider networks (PPOs) that are available to them,” said Brian Dominick, Anovia Health CEO.

DPC is a simple and perhaps old-fashioned concept—primary care providers being independent from hospital networks. This allows them to focus on the interests of patients and payers rather than being limited to their hospital’s network of providers and prices.

“Today, the current health care system often focuses on limiting time spent with the primary care physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant and pushes patients to expensive imaging tests, procedures and specialists,” Dominick said. “There is a better way, and we are proud to be bringing it to this community.”

Since May, Anovia leadership has been working with a number of Langlade County businesses and government entities to bring Anovia to the community.

“The interest and support from the community has been overwhelming. We could have not made the decision to move forward with an Antigo location without their commitment,” said Dr. Brian Erdmann, president of Anovia Health clinics.

It is estimated that 70% of lifetime health care needs can be provided by a primary care team.

“Yes, we need good hospitals, ERs and specialists, but where we should be spending the most time and effort is in the prevention and active management of chronic diseases, and making sure that we guide patients to care that is appropriate and cost-effective,” said Dr. Brian Erdmann who will be the lead physician at the Antigo clinic. “This can only happen through a good primary care provider who is independent from the hospital-based networks.”

Joining Erdmann in providing care will be Gretchen Tolsma, DNP, and Samantha Marsh, CMA.

“To achieve the true promise of quality primary care requires three things: easy access to your primary care team, quality time with your care team and affordability,” Erdmann said. “PPO networks in Wisconsin have forgotten who pays the bills, and Anovia has been launched to give people an alternative approach to health care.”

Anovia Health is based on a membership model. Instead of using insurance, patients or their employers pay a monthly membership fee to cover care. The monthly fee covers unlimited appointments throughout the year and depending upon the membership level many labs and basic procedures, too.

“Our pricing strategy is simple, transparent and doesn’t become a barrier for people to seek important care,” said Erdmann.

To learn more about Anovia health, visit www.anoviahealth.com.