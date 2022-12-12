Read full article on original website
3 things to know about increasing rent prices in Metro Phoenix
Rent prices have been soaring, especially in popular cities like Tempe, Arizona. According to Bloomberg, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Tempe was $1,703 in June, a 48.3% increase from 2021. Renting can provide flexibility, but it may not always be the cheapest option. Here is what you should know about the current renter’s market.
Phoenix area has nation's highest inflation
(The Center Square) – The Phoenix metropolitan area has the highest annual inflation rate in the nation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the November consumer price index data on Tuesday, showing the rest of the nation that didn't receive data in the first batch of cities that included Phoenix.
Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
Two Valley retail centers to soon allow shopping with alcoholic beverages
Shoppers will soon be able to stroll the grounds of the Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace shopping centers with a beer, cocktail, or glass of wine.
City official sees need to go slow on electric vehicles
The Arizona Public Interest Research Group and the Frontier Group say taxpayers can save a lot of money – about $80 million for the state’s 10 largest cities – by converting to a fleet of electrical vehicles. Scottsdale Public Works Director Dan Worth says it’s more complicated...
Gummi World breaks dietary supplement barriers with grand opening of Chandler facility
CHANDLER, Ariz. (Dec. 13, 2022) — Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders...
New Senior Assisted Living Project Proposed for Northsight
A request to amend the zoning district map for a 5.78-gross-acre site at 13875 N. Northsight Blvd. in Scottsdale was submitted last week. The change is needed to develop a residential healthcare facility with an estimated 188 units/270 beds. The property is owned by Northsight Partners LLC (KB DEVCO, LLC)....
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
The best courses in Scottsdale under $100
Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
Dual-branded Hotel Planned for Village at Prasada
Performance Capital Partners, LLC has acquired a site for its upcoming dual-brand Marriott TownePlace Suites and Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel complex to be located in Village at Prasada on the southeast quadrant of Waddell Road and Loop 303 in Surprise. This new prototype hotel will have a contemporary...
Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market & Art
With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items, and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in beautiful Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.
Pair of industrial projects proposed for East Valley
A pair of industrial projects could add about 100,000 square feet of space to the southeast Valley. On Dec. 8, Mesa City Council approved a subdivision plat for Hopewell Mesa, which will feature a 47,944-square-foot speculative industrial warehouse at the northwest corner of Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. Washington state-based Moses Lake Industries bought the 3.68-acre site in October for about $8.7 million from AZ Baseline Industrial LP. CBRE Group Inc.’s Mike Parker was the broker who represented the sellers, according to real estate database Vizzda.
With TSMC, Intel investing billions, chips could be Arizona’s sixth C
PHOENIX — There’s been a C change of sorts in Arizona’s economy, which has long been known for copper, cattle, cotton, citrus and climate. “We’ve joked that you should add a sixth C to our economy and have it be called chips,” Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday.
1 Arizona City Among The Best Places To Spend Christmas In America
Attractions of America compiled a list of the best places to spend Christmas in America.
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
On Your Side update: Mesa couple sues Chase Bank over closed accounts
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Last month, we introduced you to a Mesa retired couple that had their bank accounts frozen and then closed by Chase Bank. They still don’t have access to their money, so they’re taking their battle with Chase a step further. When Barb...
Cold temps are a shock to the system for Arizonans. Is the polar vortex to blame?
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
Taking a ride in an ambulance may cost more than you'd think. More than half of individuals who have to be transported by ambulance to an in-network hospital will be surprised by a bill of $400 up to $1000. Meet the mariachi set to perform at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl...
