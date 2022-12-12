Rent prices have been soaring, especially in popular cities like Tempe, Arizona. According to Bloomberg, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Tempe was $1,703 in June, a 48.3% increase from 2021. Renting can provide flexibility, but it may not always be the cheapest option. Here is what you should know about the current renter’s market.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO