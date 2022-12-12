Gail Brenda Davis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was a native of Warren County and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Brenda was the owner and operator of Salt & Pepper Christian Bookstore for more than 35 years. She devoted her life and enjoyed spreading the love and gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a member of Victory Assembly of God where she enjoyed teaching and mentoring youth.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO