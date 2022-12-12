Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Related
New Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin Swearing in Ceremony
December 13, 2022 – Town leaders gathered today for the Swearing-In Ceremony honoring Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin. Attending town officials included, Mayor Mary Esther Reed, Vice Mayor Marc Adkins, Councilmembers H.G. Cole, Racquel Peebles, Gerry Short and Steve Sullivan, Town Manager Brian D. Hercules, Assistant Town Managers Rex Gaither and Todd Spearman, Town Attorney Jeff Peach and Police Chief Jason Irvin.
thecentersquare.com
Nashville official proposes returning $50M for stadium to state child welfare agency
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville Council Member Bob Mendes proposed a resolution asking the city's council to decline $50 million of the promised $500 million from Tennessee for a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium and instead have that funding diverted to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Mendes posted...
OBITUARY: Christopher Steven Edsell
Christopher Steven Edsell of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, he was 44 years old. He was born in Knoxville, TN and lived most of his life in Smyrna. Christopher is survived by his parents, Steve and Kathy Edsell; sister, Missy Edsell Thigpen; brother, Barry William Edsell...
OBITUARY: Marilynn Kay DeVine
Marilynn Kay DeVine, 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. She was born on December 1, 1951, in Yankton, South Dakota to Norman Henry and Darlene Lois Kuhl Trautman. Marilynn is survived by her husband, Timothy DeVine of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Sumy...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
OBITUARY: Daniel Ray Doss
Daniel Ray Doss, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 12th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Daniel was born on January 24th, 1937, to parents Ollie Thomas Doss and Mary Preston Oakes Doss in Roanoke, Virginia. Daniel has been a resident of Murfreesboro...
OBITUARY: Terry Edward Thomas
Terry Edward Thomas, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Rutherford County and worked at ADT as a commercial security consultant in various states. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Thomas. He is survived by his mother, Mabel Holden Thomas; brother,...
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Maury County community remembers fallen deputy Brad Miller
While trying to direct traffic around a construction zone Monday night, his patrol car was hit by another driver. He died as a result. He was 68.
Nashville Parent
Graduation Dates Set for Sumner County Schools
Do you have a Sumner County senior ready to toss their cap in the air this spring? Check out the dates, times and locations for all the Sumner County Schools graduation ceremonies below:. Thursday, May 18th:. White House High School. 7 p.m. at Long Hollow. Liberty Creek High School. 7...
WCSOs Matthew Maynard Awarded “Deputy of the Year” by Tennessee Highway Safety Office
From Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Bell Buckle (TN) – In a ceremony held December 13, 2022, by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) in Bell Buckle, Deputy Matthew Maynard was honored by receiving the Deputy of the Year Award in recognition of his commitment and dedication to highway traffic safety. Deputy Maynard has been employed […] The post WCSOs Matthew Maynard Awarded “Deputy of the Year” by Tennessee Highway Safety Office appeared first on Wilson County Source.
tellicovillageconnection.com
Citizen asks judge to declare county commission's resolution null and void
A Hendersonville woman is asking a judge to declare null and void a resolution passed in November by the Sumner County Commission, arguing the legislative body violated the state’s Open Meetings Act and acted outside of its authority. Charlena Aumiller filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief...
wgnsradio.com
State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
OBITUARY: Bouawaen Sayavong
Bouawaen Sayavong, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at her home on December 13th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Bouawaen was born on August 4th, 1942 to parents Pang and Khampan Chanthavong in Ban Viengphoka, Laos. Bouawaen completed her schooling in Laos, furthered her education to learn...
WSMV
Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials. The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned...
OBITUARY: Gail Brenda Davis
Gail Brenda Davis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was a native of Warren County and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Brenda was the owner and operator of Salt & Pepper Christian Bookstore for more than 35 years. She devoted her life and enjoyed spreading the love and gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a member of Victory Assembly of God where she enjoyed teaching and mentoring youth.
Missing Person: Tanya Dawn Taylor Out of Murfreesboro
Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. She may have been off her medication for about a year now. She is known to frequent McDonald’s and Walmart stores as well as Waffle Houses.
wgnsradio.com
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
Rutherford County Sheriff Deputies Earn Awards From Tennessee Highway Safety Office
Five Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies enforcing traffic safety laws earned awards Tuesday from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Patrol Deputy Kody O’Donnell was selected as Deputy of the Year based on three traffic stops resulting in the seizure of a significant amounts of illegal drugs and almost $300,000 cash.
Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Now Hiring
Are you looking for a new opportunity? Murfreesboro Emergency Communications is hiring for entry-level to become a 9-1-1 professional on a great team in a growing city that empowers you to make a difference. Starting pay is $19.56 Hourly ($40,705.08 Annual Salary). Will transfer to an Emergency Communications Specialist 2...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0