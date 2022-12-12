ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Rutherford Source

New Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin Swearing in Ceremony

December 13, 2022 – Town leaders gathered today for the Swearing-In Ceremony honoring Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin. Attending town officials included, Mayor Mary Esther Reed, Vice Mayor Marc Adkins, Councilmembers H.G. Cole, Racquel Peebles, Gerry Short and Steve Sullivan, Town Manager Brian D. Hercules, Assistant Town Managers Rex Gaither and Todd Spearman, Town Attorney Jeff Peach and Police Chief Jason Irvin.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Christopher Steven Edsell

Christopher Steven Edsell of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, he was 44 years old. He was born in Knoxville, TN and lived most of his life in Smyrna. Christopher is survived by his parents, Steve and Kathy Edsell; sister, Missy Edsell Thigpen; brother, Barry William Edsell...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Marilynn Kay DeVine

Marilynn Kay DeVine, 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. She was born on December 1, 1951, in Yankton, South Dakota to Norman Henry and Darlene Lois Kuhl Trautman. Marilynn is survived by her husband, Timothy DeVine of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Sumy...
MURFREESBORO, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Daniel Ray Doss

Daniel Ray Doss, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at his home on December 12th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Daniel was born on January 24th, 1937, to parents Ollie Thomas Doss and Mary Preston Oakes Doss in Roanoke, Virginia. Daniel has been a resident of Murfreesboro...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Terry Edward Thomas

Terry Edward Thomas, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Rutherford County and worked at ADT as a commercial security consultant in various states. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Thomas. He is survived by his mother, Mabel Holden Thomas; brother,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Graduation Dates Set for Sumner County Schools

Do you have a Sumner County senior ready to toss their cap in the air this spring? Check out the dates, times and locations for all the Sumner County Schools graduation ceremonies below:. Thursday, May 18th:. White House High School. 7 p.m. at Long Hollow. Liberty Creek High School. 7...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WCSOs Matthew Maynard Awarded “Deputy of the Year” by Tennessee Highway Safety Office

From Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Bell Buckle (TN) – In a ceremony held December 13, 2022, by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) in Bell Buckle, Deputy Matthew Maynard was honored by receiving the Deputy of the Year Award in recognition of his commitment and dedication to highway traffic safety. Deputy Maynard has been employed […] The post WCSOs Matthew Maynard Awarded “Deputy of the Year” by Tennessee Highway Safety Office appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
tellicovillageconnection.com

Citizen asks judge to declare county commission's resolution null and void

A Hendersonville woman is asking a judge to declare null and void a resolution passed in November by the Sumner County Commission, arguing the legislative body violated the state’s Open Meetings Act and acted outside of its authority. Charlena Aumiller filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Bouawaen Sayavong

Bouawaen Sayavong, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at her home on December 13th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. Bouawaen was born on August 4th, 1942 to parents Pang and Khampan Chanthavong in Ban Viengphoka, Laos. Bouawaen completed her schooling in Laos, furthered her education to learn...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials. The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned...
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Gail Brenda Davis

Gail Brenda Davis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was a native of Warren County and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Brenda was the owner and operator of Salt & Pepper Christian Bookstore for more than 35 years. She devoted her life and enjoyed spreading the love and gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a member of Victory Assembly of God where she enjoyed teaching and mentoring youth.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Missing Person: Tanya Dawn Taylor Out of Murfreesboro

Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. She may have been off her medication for about a year now. She is known to frequent McDonald’s and Walmart stores as well as Waffle Houses.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Now Hiring

Are you looking for a new opportunity? Murfreesboro Emergency Communications is hiring for entry-level to become a 9-1-1 professional on a great team in a growing city that empowers you to make a difference. Starting pay is $19.56 Hourly ($40,705.08 Annual Salary). Will transfer to an Emergency Communications Specialist 2...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
