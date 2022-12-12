ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Patriots Elevate Much-Hyped Draft Pick For Cardinals Game

UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone will not play Monday night against the Cardinals despite being elevated from the practice squad hours before kickoff. ORIGINAL STORY: GLENDALE, Ariz. — A much-ballyhooed member of the New England Patriots’ 2021 draft class is set to make his NFL debut Monday...
MICHIGAN STATE
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NESN

Kyler Murray Update: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals Devastated After QB’s Injury

The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a swift and devastating blow Monday night as quarterback Kyler Murray exited the Week 14 game against the New England Patriots just three plays into the contest. Murray’s non-contact knee injury is thought to be serious with reports speculating it could be a season-ending ACL...
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition

The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
MassLive.com

Christian Barmore returns, as Patriots have very eventful practice at University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots held a practice at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon that was chock full of new information. Sidelined for almost two months, Christian Barmore was present and designated to return from injured reserve, so his 21-day clock to be added to the active roster has begun. Interestingly, Jake Bailey, who is also eligible to be activated this week, was spotted getting off the team busses, but wasn’t on the field for stretching during the brief media window.
TUCSON, AZ
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Latest Update On David Krejci

The Bruins will try to start their homestand on a high note without David Krejci. Krejci won’t suit up for Boston for the second straight game after suffering a lower-body injury in the Bruins’ 4-3 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes last Friday. The center blocked a shot and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period but returned for the second. Krejci wasn’t showing any noticeable signs of being in pain and played 15:12 against Arizona.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Trent Brown has strong advice for Patriots rookie Cole Strange: ‘(Expletive) ‘em’

TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy