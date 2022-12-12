Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Patriots Elevate Much-Hyped Draft Pick For Cardinals Game
UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone will not play Monday night against the Cardinals despite being elevated from the practice squad hours before kickoff. ORIGINAL STORY: GLENDALE, Ariz. — A much-ballyhooed member of the New England Patriots’ 2021 draft class is set to make his NFL debut Monday...
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Kyler Murray Update: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals Devastated After QB’s Injury
The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a swift and devastating blow Monday night as quarterback Kyler Murray exited the Week 14 game against the New England Patriots just three plays into the contest. Murray’s non-contact knee injury is thought to be serious with reports speculating it could be a season-ending ACL...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
Caesars promo code: $1,250 bet insurance for NBA, NFL Week 15 games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are 10 NBA games and three NHL games on the docket for Wednesday night and our Caesars promo code...
Christian Barmore returns, as Patriots have very eventful practice at University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots held a practice at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon that was chock full of new information. Sidelined for almost two months, Christian Barmore was present and designated to return from injured reserve, so his 21-day clock to be added to the active roster has begun. Interestingly, Jake Bailey, who is also eligible to be activated this week, was spotted getting off the team busses, but wasn’t on the field for stretching during the brief media window.
Patriots signing new long snapper, potential back-up plan after injury (report)
Stop the presses: We have breaking long snapper news for the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have signed long snapper and former USFL player Tucker Addington to their practice squad. Addington looks to be either an insurance policy or emergency backup at the...
Raiders ‘hopeful’ Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow can play against Patriots
The Patriots defense just might see an improved version of the Las Vegas Raiders offense on Sunday. On Wednesday, tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow returned to Raiders practice and were designated for return from the injured reserve. Either player can be activated to Las Vegas’ 53-man roster over the next 21 days.
Injury updates from Patriots locker room after punishing Monday Night Football game
GLENDALE, Ariz. — There was a parade of Patriots to the blue medical tent in Monday night’s 27-13 win over the Cardinals. Time will tell whether it was a Pyrrhic victory. Some players were available in the locker room at State Farm Stadium and offered updates on their condition.
What they’re saying about Patriots’ injury-plagued win over Cardinals
The New England Patriots made it out of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a winning record currently intact. The same cannot be said for many players who played in the game. The game was an injury-filled affair, with Cardinals star quarterback being carted off the...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Latest Update On David Krejci
The Bruins will try to start their homestand on a high note without David Krejci. Krejci won’t suit up for Boston for the second straight game after suffering a lower-body injury in the Bruins’ 4-3 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes last Friday. The center blocked a shot and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period but returned for the second. Krejci wasn’t showing any noticeable signs of being in pain and played 15:12 against Arizona.
Patriots pass protection stats: Poor tackle play continues to hurt Mac Jones
More specifically, they need help on their offensive line. Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals was a great example of how statistics can be misleading. The box score said that Mac Jones was sacked once and hit once on this night. The box score didn’t tell the entire story. It wasn’t close.
Why Central QB Will Watson committed to Virginia Tech: ‘I wanted a brotherhood’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III looked for three things in a college football program during his recruitment:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Trent Brown has strong advice for Patriots rookie Cole Strange: ‘(Expletive) ‘em’
TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
Fan’s fingertip bitten off in fight at Bruins game in Arizona, reports say
A brawl in the stands at a Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes game last week cost one person the tip of their finger, which was bitten off in the altercation with other fans, reports said. A half-dozen people were involved in the fight, during a game last Friday at the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0