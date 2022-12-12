Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: sunshine and chilly temps. to start new week, frigid weather by Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Saturday evening! A mostly cloudy and cool Saturday will give way to decreasing clouds this evening and overnight. Amid mostly clear skies overnight lows should dip into middle and upper 30s. Sunday and Monday will feature plenty of brisk sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday night will feature cold lows in the upper 20s.
First Alert Forecast: wintry vibes leading to Christmas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington recorded 0.24 inches of beneficial rainfall with the frontal system Thursday and most of the Cape Fear Region received about that. Now, expect dry skies to prevail through the weekend and likely into early next week. After highs near 70 Thursday, high temperatures will return...
Shootin' the Breeze: Episode 5
Gannon examines the relationship between wintertime thunder and snow. Gannon speaks with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry about her meteorology journey and life in Wilmington. Superstorm Sandy - remembering an infamous East Coast hybrid. Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT. Gannon explores the meteorological history and unforgettable lessons...
On-street parking to be free in Wilmington for the holidays
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On-street parking in Wilmington will be free for the holiday season. Normally enforced from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Saturday, parking will be free from Friday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 27 and on Monday, Jan. 2. You can see the full parking...
Hanukkah events kick off with Menorah lighting at annual ceremony
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Hanukkah begins, Chabad of Wilmington will lead the annual Menorah Lighting in Riverfront Park on Sunday. The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Families can enjoy a gelt drop from a Wilmington fire engine, traditional latkes and donuts, hot chocolate and music.
Giving pajamas this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pajama Jams is an organization providing new pajamas to children in need. Since 2008, over 30,000 children in Virginia and North Carolina have received a new pair of pajamas from the organization. And on Thursday, students from the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering added to that number.
City of Southport giving away mulch
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swore in the newly-elected board of education members and elected chairs at meetings this week. Bladen County Board of Education members Harfel Davis, Dennis Edwards, Steve Kwiatkowski, Keith Locklear, Gary Rhoda and Mackie Singletary took the oath of office on Dec. 12. Tim Benton was elected to chair, and Glenn McKoy was elected to vice-chair.
Port City Politics: Wilmington Councilman Luke Waddell talks opioid epidemic, D.A.R.E, and plans for millions from settlement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The opioid epidemic has taken its toll on Wilmington and the country as a whole which is why manufacturers of drugs like OxyContin have faced lawsuits and shelled out billions of dollars in settlements. The City of Wilmington along with New Hanover County have partnered to find the best ways to utilize these funds and hopefully have a positive impact on fighting the ongoing crisis.
