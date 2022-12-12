Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
BBC
NFL: Jaguars stun Cowboys in overtime, Chiefs make play-offs & Brady blows lead
Two more thrilling overtime games saw the Kansas City Chiefs avoid a huge upset to book their play-off spot while the Dallas Cowboys suffered a shock defeat at the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars scored with a late pick six as Dallas blew a 17-point lead. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also...
BBC
David Ojabo 'shed tears' as Aberdeen-raised linebacker makes NFL debut for Baltimore
David Ojabo admitted he "shed a couple of tears" after making his injury delayed NFL debut as Baltimore Ravens lost to Cleveland Browns. The outside linebacker, raised in Aberdeen, was picked by the Ravens in round two of the NFL draft in April. But the 22-year-old Nigeria-born player has since...
BBC
NBA: Nikola Jokic sets career high for rebounds in Denver Nuggets win
Nikola Jokic set a career high of 27 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115. His rebounds, plus 40 points and 10 assists, make him only the second player in NBA history to record at least 37 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in a game.
