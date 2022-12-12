Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Russia Rejects Zelenskiy Call for Troop Pullout, Saying Ukraine Must Accept 'Realities'
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday dismissed a peace proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops, saying Kyiv needed to accept new territorial "realities". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those realities included Russia's addition of four Ukrainian regions as its "new subjects" - annexations...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Italian Arms Supplies to Ukraine Will Stop With Peace Talks
ROME (Reuters) - Arms supplies from Italy to Ukraine will stop as soon as peace talks on ending the Russian invasion begin, the Italian defence minister told parliament on Tuesday, as lawmakers endorsed a government decision to extend military aid throughout 2023. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly pledged to...
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
Russia Could Resume Business With Germany if It Ends Ukraine War -Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that economic cooperation between Germany and Russia could be possible again if the Kremlin ended its war in Ukraine. Scholz has said in previous speeches that the West would not lift sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
House Democrats pass referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed...
Burning Through Ammo, Russia Using 40-Year-Old Rounds, U.S. Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. "They have drawn from (Russia's) aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that they are willing...
Turkey Seeks a Trilateral Mechanism With Russia, Syria -Erdogan
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying he proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin forming a trilateral mechanism with Russia and Syria to accelerate diplomacy between Ankara and Damascus. Broadcaster Haberturk cited Erdogan as telling reporters after a trip to Turkmenistan that he...
Russia Says No Heavy Weapons at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it had not placed any heavy weapons at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian forces of using the nuclear facility, which Russia seized in the first days of the conflict, as a de facto weapons depot.
Kremlin: U.S. Patriot Systems in Ukraine Would Be Legitimate Target
(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. Patriot missile defence systems would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes against Ukraine, should the United States authorise them to be delivered to support Kyiv. Washington is finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, a decision...
China Vows 'Strong' Counter-Measures Over Manchester Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who...
China Rejects Africa 'Debt Trap' Claim Ahead of U.S.-Africa Summit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday rejected charges that Beijing had mired African countries in debt during a forum ahead of a U.S.-Africa summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions. U.S. President Joe Biden is...
Zelenskiy Shuts Court, Says Ukraine Can Fight Graft, Russia at Same Time
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed his dissolution on Tuesday of a Kyiv court as evidence Ukraine can fight to end a history of corruption and Russia's invasion at the same time. "This story has drawn to a close," he said as he announced he had signed a law...
Exclusive-The Global Supply Trail That Leads to Russia’s Killer Drones
(Reuters) - The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV...
EU Countries Have Another Go at Russia Sanctions Amid Polish, Baltic Concerns
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries will make another push to agree on a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow on Thursday after Poland and Lithuania blocked a deal over concerns it might benefit Russian oligarchs in the fertilizer business. The two countries rejected the package saying it would offer Russian...
UK Says Reuters Report of Nigeria Child Killings Is of 'Immense Concern'
LONDON (Reuters) -A British government minister said on Tuesday that a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents was of "immense concern" and would be raised with Nigeria. "It is a matter of immense concern," Andrew Mitchell, Britain's minister of state for development and...
Exclusive-U.S. Defence Companies in Talks to Sell Vietnam Helicopters, Drones -Sources
HANOI (Reuters) -U.S. defence firms have discussed supplying military gear, including helicopters and drones, to Vietnam in talks with top government officials, two sources with knowledge of the dialogue told Reuters, a new sign the country may reduce its reliance on Russian arms. Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Textron and IM...
