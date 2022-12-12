Phoenix faces Houston, seeks to end 4-game skid

Phoenix Suns (16-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (8-18, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to stop its four-game slide with a win over Houston.

The Rockets are 4-14 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Suns have gone 13-7 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 122-121 on Dec. 3, with Jalen Green scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rockets. Green is averaging 21.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.4 points and 5.8 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES:

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Devin Booker: day to day (hamstring), Duane Washington Jr.: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .