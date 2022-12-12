Read full article on original website
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
peoriatimes.com
Centennial Plaza Park expansion project unveiled
On Dec. 7 at Centennial Plaza Park, the city of Peoria unveiled its new legacy project — the Decades Wall. This expansion project includes the history of the country, including Arizona- and Peoria-specific events that have been instrumental in shaping the community and society as a whole throughout the last decade.
Phoenix New Times
First Taste: This Upstairs Eatery is Perfect for Your Next Girls' Night Out
When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
Phoenix New Times
Gypsy Cup, a Trendy Coffee Cafe in Gilbert, Has Closed After 8 Months
Gypsy Cup, a coffee shop and cafe in Gilbert's Heritage District, welcomed customers into its beautifully decorated space in early May. Now, roughly eight months later, the cafe has closed. The concept initially started in 2017, when owners Linsay and Neil Smith opened a custom coffee trailer. As the business...
1 Arizona City Among The Best Places To Spend Christmas In America
Attractions of America compiled a list of the best places to spend Christmas in America.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
KTAR.com
6 homes donated for patients who travel to Valley cancer center for treatment
PHOENIX — Homebuilder Taylor Morrison will construct and donate six homes in Gilbert for patients and families who travel long distances to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center for treatment. Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2023 and be completed about a year later, the Scottsdale-based company...
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
12news.com
Penguin learns to fly over Maricopa
MARICOPA, Ariz. — Penguins are not known for flying. But one inflatable bird in Maricopa defied the odds Tuesday afternoon when it went for a ride high in the sky. Robin Scott's 10-foot penguin got picked up by a strong gust of wind and was untethered from the strings that had been holding it down.
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
azbex.com
New Senior Assisted Living Project Proposed for Northsight
A request to amend the zoning district map for a 5.78-gross-acre site at 13875 N. Northsight Blvd. in Scottsdale was submitted last week. The change is needed to develop a residential healthcare facility with an estimated 188 units/270 beds. The property is owned by Northsight Partners LLC (KB DEVCO, LLC)....
queencreeksuntimes.com
Torchy’s brings 'Damn Good Tacos' to Queen Creek with opening of 3rd Arizona location Dec. 14
It's Taco Tuesday, the perfect time to announce the opening of Torchy’s Tacos in Queen Creek. Based in Austin, this craft-casual brand is known for its "Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso." Those attending yesterday's friends and family soft opening in town seem to agree with that...
