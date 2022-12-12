Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron Jones
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere Safeeullah
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to program
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco Ortiz
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from Huskers
HuskerExtra.com
As the portal turns: Transfer season just starting as early Nebraska trends emerge
Like a stove burner on a low setting, the transfer portal is still warming up. It might seem more like a flash fry during the last week-plus as hundreds of FBS players — including 15 Huskers — left their old teams in search of something different. Many have already found new homes in college football’s new frenzied annual version of free agency.
KETV.com
Trio of Nebraska natives reach NCAA volleyball Final Four in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four begins Thursday night at the CHI Health Center. Neither Nebraska or Creighton reached the semifinals in Omaha, but there are plenty of local connections to the final four teams left standing. Matt Foster reports on the trio of Nebraska natives...
Nebraska Announces Football Season Ticket Special for 2023
Nebraska football fans will get the chance at cheaper season tickets in 2023. As part of 100th anniversary celebrations for Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Those prices will drop to $320 for the seven home games. That is a 24 percent cost savings from the 2022 price of $420 for the same number of home games.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska DB Jaeden Gould announces transfer commitment
Former Nebraska DB Jaeden Gould has announced that he will be transferring to Syracuse. It’s an interesting transfer as new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule recently tabbed former Syracuse DC Tony White for the same role with the Huskers. Gould is a 6-foot-2, 200 lb. defensive back who played...
klkntv.com
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
Changes Coming to East Stadium
When Nebraska football has its home opener next fall, a portion of the stadium will look a bit different. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday on Sports Nightly that the original east balcony will transform into a new club level. The new seating will mirror the club level in West Stadium.
Mike Leach vs. the Huskers
A look back at the coach’s games against Nebraska and what he said afterward
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces reduction for season tickets to celebrate Memorial Stadium's anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023, including a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Season tickets for 2023 will cost $320 for seven home games — a $100 reduction, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. During an appearance...
Date set for Nebraska's 2023 Spring Game; Alberts discusses plans for East balcony seating
If you have the 2023 calendar already set out on the desk, and the Red-White scrimmage is your jam, get your marker out. The Nebraska Spring Game will be on April 22, Trev Alberts said on the Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night. The Husker athletic director assumes kickoff will...
County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying it could possibly represent official misconduct, theft or embezzlement. The concerns […] The post County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Fairbury teacher, coach to be honored with first Pillar of FPS award
FAIRBURY, NE — The Fairbury Jeffs are preparing to honor a longtime teacher and coach with an award that’s the first of its kind. Don Mahlman will receive the inaugural Pillar of Fairbury Public Schools Award Friday during the Jeffs' basketball games against Crete. Jed Martin, now a teacher in Fairbury, was once coached and taught by Mahlman. He says the idea of the award came around while trying to figure out a way to honor the former educator.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Radio Ink
NRG Welcomes Nick Back
Nick Handley is back on at 1620 The Zone (KOZN-AM). Handley joins current morning host Gary Sharp, and producer Jimmy Chavez, for “Mornings with Sharp & Handley.” Handley returns to 1620 The Zone after spending the last 9 years as a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha.
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: A cold and windy day...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow-moving storm system will continue to impact the region on Thursday with strong winds...cold temperatures...and the possibility of some snow. Low pressure tracking into the northern Plains and Great Lakes region will continue to dominate our weather on Thursday...and to a lesser degree...even into Friday. Mainly cloudy and blustery conditions will be seen across the 10-11 forecast area...with the most likely area for accumulating snow found across portions of northern and northeastern Nebraska. Flurries or very light snow showers could be seen as far south as Lincoln or Beatrice...but no more than a “dusting” would be expected, and most areas will see well less than that. Northwest winds of 20-to-30 mph...with gusts to 40-or-45 mph will be common though out the day...so any locations that do see snow...even light snow...will see their visibility impacted at times. Please travel with care if you encounter wind-driven snow. Friday will remain quite breezy and partly-to-mostly cloudy, but the day should be dry as temperatures struggle into the teens and 20s for highs. Dry weather is also expected for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s. Looking ahead to next week...it appears an arctic outbreak will bring some of the coldest air of the season into our region...with some snow chances also returning to the local area by the middle of next week. It might be a good time to get out the BIG winter coats if you haven’t already...and find the winter gloves and hats...they may come in quite handy...and stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
KETV.com
Morning snow leads to accidents in Omaha metro's morning commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Accident reports continued to pile-up Thursday morning as snow created slick conditions across the Omaha metro. By 7 a.m., Sarpy County reported nine crashes linked to the weather. Omaha Police were responding to crashes throughout the city as well. One crash reportedly involving three vehicles was...
