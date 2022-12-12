LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow-moving storm system will continue to impact the region on Thursday with strong winds...cold temperatures...and the possibility of some snow. Low pressure tracking into the northern Plains and Great Lakes region will continue to dominate our weather on Thursday...and to a lesser degree...even into Friday. Mainly cloudy and blustery conditions will be seen across the 10-11 forecast area...with the most likely area for accumulating snow found across portions of northern and northeastern Nebraska. Flurries or very light snow showers could be seen as far south as Lincoln or Beatrice...but no more than a “dusting” would be expected, and most areas will see well less than that. Northwest winds of 20-to-30 mph...with gusts to 40-or-45 mph will be common though out the day...so any locations that do see snow...even light snow...will see their visibility impacted at times. Please travel with care if you encounter wind-driven snow. Friday will remain quite breezy and partly-to-mostly cloudy, but the day should be dry as temperatures struggle into the teens and 20s for highs. Dry weather is also expected for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s. Looking ahead to next week...it appears an arctic outbreak will bring some of the coldest air of the season into our region...with some snow chances also returning to the local area by the middle of next week. It might be a good time to get out the BIG winter coats if you haven’t already...and find the winter gloves and hats...they may come in quite handy...and stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO