On Dec. 6 at 8:45 a.m. a woman came to the police station to report damage to her car from a road rage incident earlier in the day. The 35-year-old Strongsville woman reported she was on her way into work that morning around 8:44 a.m. and was traveling westbound on the highway before the Clague Road off ramp when there was a road rage incident between her and the occupants of a gray Mazda. She said the Mazda driver began brake checking her and giving her obscene hand gestures. At one point a crumpled up brown bag was thrown at her car. The bag reportedly left a chip in the windshield of her car. She photographed the license plate of the Mazda. The license plate on the Mazda was registered to a 62-year-old man from Painesville, Ohio. There were two men reportedly in the Mazda at the time of the incident. The men were described as approximately 50-60 years of age and having gray hair and short gray beards. The passenger was recording on his phone during this incident. Officers contacted the owner of the Mazda who denied any wrongdoing. The case is still under investigation.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO