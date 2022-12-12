Read full article on original website
TropiCLE Plants brings the sunshine, warmth inside: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Take a break from the cold and snow and stop by TropiCLE Plants where it’s always 72 (degrees) and sunny inside. The new shop opened last week at 33117 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville (Mills Creek Plaza) and offers an assortment of small and large house plants, as well as other plant services.
Man found dead of multiple gunshots in Akron residence
AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in a residence in the Kenmore neighborhood. Police were called to the residence on the 2300 block of 29th Street S.W. at about 3:25 p.m. A person who had become concerned about not hearing from the victim went to check on the man and found him inside, police say.
Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
Man arrested for OVI on his birthday: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 6 stopped an SUV driving southbound on Great Northern Boulevard after determining the driver was speeding and failing to drive within marked lanes. The SUV was driving 53 mph in a 35-mph zone. As...
Police investigate car thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft of a vehicle: Quail Street. A Quail Street resident at 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 reported his vehicle was stolen. A Hathaway Avenue resident at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 4 told Lakewood police that their vehicle had been stolen. Grand theft of a vehicle:...
Stolen rental vehicle recovered in city: South Euclid Police Blotter
A recovery agent for a rental car company reported Dec. 7 that he had found a stolen vehicle at the Parkview Garden apartments. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. Police from that city did not want it held for processing, so it was towed by the rental company.
Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Man and teen boy die after shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man and a teenage boy were fatally shot Wednesday on the city’s West Side, police said. Izaiah Cooper, 17, and Dushawn Sweeney, 41, both of Cleveland, were shot about 2 p.m. on West Boulevard between Baltic Road and Clifton Boulevard, according to Cleveland police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Thief steals checks from mail: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 12 about two pieces of mail that were stolen from her mailbox. The mail had checks inside. She said the checks were already cashed. She planned to go to the station to give a statement. Traffic complaint: Columbia Road. Police received a call about a...
Cuyahoga County settles lawsuit with man who was shot with a beanbag round in the head during downtown Cleveland protest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $10,000 to a man who was shot in the back of the head by law enforcement during 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cuyahoga County Council on Friday approved the settlement with Conor O’Boyle as...
Woman reports highway road rage incident: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Dec. 6 at 8:45 a.m. a woman came to the police station to report damage to her car from a road rage incident earlier in the day. The 35-year-old Strongsville woman reported she was on her way into work that morning around 8:44 a.m. and was traveling westbound on the highway before the Clague Road off ramp when there was a road rage incident between her and the occupants of a gray Mazda. She said the Mazda driver began brake checking her and giving her obscene hand gestures. At one point a crumpled up brown bag was thrown at her car. The bag reportedly left a chip in the windshield of her car. She photographed the license plate of the Mazda. The license plate on the Mazda was registered to a 62-year-old man from Painesville, Ohio. There were two men reportedly in the Mazda at the time of the incident. The men were described as approximately 50-60 years of age and having gray hair and short gray beards. The passenger was recording on his phone during this incident. Officers contacted the owner of the Mazda who denied any wrongdoing. The case is still under investigation.
Driver charged with OVI in crash that injured her, 2 children: Avon Lake police blotter
On December 7, officers responded to single-car crash. A woman and two children were transported to the hospital. The road was closed while repairs were made to the damaged utility pole. The driver was charged with operating under the influence, marijuana possession and wanton disregard of public safety. Property damage:...
Intoxicated woman refuses to pay tab: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Dec. 6 at 1:10 p.m. a bank employee reported that a person attempted to open an account using a fraudulent check. Officers determined the person with the check is the victim of a check fraud scam and are investigating. Theft, Center Ridge Road. On Dec. 6 at 3:10 p.m....
Parma seeing benefit of self-storage unit facility ordinance changes
PARMA, Ohio -- The city’s ninth self-storage unit facility is currently being constructed at 7800 Broadview Road. Replacing the former Dick Bigelow Chevrolet is ProSafe Storage, which is expected to open in 2023.
Mentor woman, 63, dies in early morning house fire
MENTOR, Ohio -- An early morning fire has claimed the life of a Mentor resident, according to a news release from the City of Mentor. Four Mentor Fire Stations and Willoughby Fire Station #1 were dispatched to 7166 Mentor Ave, Lot #24, around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to a call from a neighbor reporting that heavy black smoke was coming from the residence at the address, according to the release.
New cluster home subdivision proposed for Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Joe Ruggiero of Ruggiero Construction appeared before Middleburg Heights Planning Commission on Dec. 14 with preliminary plans showing a new subdivision proposed for Benedict Drive, between Fry Road and Interstate 71. Ruggiero seeks to build 16 single-family detached cluster homes by extending Benedict Drive from...
Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee repeats at 55th annual Hudson Holiday Wrestling Tournament: Notebook
HUDSON, Ohio -- Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee was confident coming into Hudson this weekend. Last year’s champion at 215, his expectations were extremely high. Despite wrestling heavyweight he wouldn’t settle for anything less than another tournament championship. He had to wait until the very last match of the...
Tracking average length of stay in jail inconsistent, but most numbers show Cuyahoga County inmates stay longer than peers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The average person arrested and booked on charges in Cuyahoga County can expect to spend about a month in jail – one of the longest average stays in the state, even amid wide disparities in reporting, a cleveland.com and Plain Dealer analysis found. The average...
