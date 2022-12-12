ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead of multiple gunshots in Akron residence

AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in a residence in the Kenmore neighborhood. Police were called to the residence on the 2300 block of 29th Street S.W. at about 3:25 p.m. A person who had become concerned about not hearing from the victim went to check on the man and found him inside, police say.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman reports highway road rage incident: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Dec. 6 at 8:45 a.m. a woman came to the police station to report damage to her car from a road rage incident earlier in the day. The 35-year-old Strongsville woman reported she was on her way into work that morning around 8:44 a.m. and was traveling westbound on the highway before the Clague Road off ramp when there was a road rage incident between her and the occupants of a gray Mazda. She said the Mazda driver began brake checking her and giving her obscene hand gestures. At one point a crumpled up brown bag was thrown at her car. The bag reportedly left a chip in the windshield of her car. She photographed the license plate of the Mazda. The license plate on the Mazda was registered to a 62-year-old man from Painesville, Ohio. There were two men reportedly in the Mazda at the time of the incident. The men were described as approximately 50-60 years of age and having gray hair and short gray beards. The passenger was recording on his phone during this incident. Officers contacted the owner of the Mazda who denied any wrongdoing. The case is still under investigation.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Mentor woman, 63, dies in early morning house fire

MENTOR, Ohio -- An early morning fire has claimed the life of a Mentor resident, according to a news release from the City of Mentor. Four Mentor Fire Stations and Willoughby Fire Station #1 were dispatched to 7166 Mentor Ave, Lot #24, around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to a call from a neighbor reporting that heavy black smoke was coming from the residence at the address, according to the release.
MENTOR, OH
