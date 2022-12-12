Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WTHR
IMPD investigates man shot on far east side during alleged robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the city's far eastside that they believe occurred during an attempted robbery. Police were called to a house on Catalina Drive, which is in a neighborhood near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road, on a report of a shooting.
DoorDash driver shot while making delivery in Indianapolis, records say
INDIANAPOLIS — A DoorDash driver was shot while making a delivery in Indianapolis on Sunday morning. Police were called at around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a man who had been shot and showed up at Community South Hospital, located at 1402 E. County Line Rd. The man told police...
UPDATE: Victim of east Indianapolis shooting dies at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Police said the person was shot in the 2100 block of Autumn Creek Drive, near East 21st Street and German Church Road, around 5 p.m. Friday. Medics transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition....
WTHR
At least 5 shootings in 24 hours in Indianapolis
Three of the shootings happened Saturday morning. Two others happened in the afternoon.
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
WTHR
Mother seeks closure in son's 2018 shooting death
LAWRENCE, Ind — "I've been wishing for four years. Hopefully I can get it this year. That will be my Christmas present," said Mary Love. Aaron Grice's family said the Lawrence Police have had little to no leads about who killed him the day after Christmas in 2018. Love,...
WTHR
Woman narrowly avoids gunshot in Indianapolis
The bullet did not hit her. The woman was hit by glass as the bullet broke a window on her vehicle.
Indianapolis man found dead near Bargersville pond died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to autopsy
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Bargersville police are investigating after a body was discovered near a retention pond just before noon Thursday. The Johnson County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Friday morning, ruling the death of 19-year-old Angel Luna, of Indianapolis, a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. Police said they...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 2400 block of Kitley Avenue, near Shadeland Avenue and East 21st Street, around 11:45 a.m. on the report of a person shot in a car. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Man sentenced to 55 years in 2021 shooting of woman at southeast side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man will spend 55 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a woman on Indianapolis' southeast side, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. Marco Pacheco-Aleman was convicted of murder in the death of Karen Castro-Martinez after a two-day jury trial in November.
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — Joseph McAtee, a former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County sheriff, has died. IMPD announced his death Saturday in a post that said "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, former co-workers, and with our community." Services. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21,...
WTHR
Missing man found in Bargersville pond was shot to death
The man had been identified as 19-year-old Angel Luna. We learned he'd been missing since November.
Multiple people stabbed on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds after an altercation on the far east side of Indianapolis. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of East 42nd Street, near North Post Road. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and found four adults — a man and three women — who had apparently been stabbed. One of the victims also had a gunshot wound.
1 dead after shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's north side. IMPD responded to a report of an accident involving a truck that drove onto a porch in the 2300 block of North Guilford Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's near East 22nd Street and North College Avenue.
Police searching for 71-year-old man missing from Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County are asking for the public's help in locating a 71-year-old man who hasn't been seen in two days. Raymond Boring was last seen Wednesday morning as he headed into Marion County. His family told the Hancock County Sheriff's Department they believe him to be suicidal.
WTHR
GALLERY: Photos from former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee's career
FILE: July 26, 1972 - IPD Homicide Clears 100% of their murder cases. The group, including Joseph McAtee (Number 18), was honored for clearing all 66 homicide cases in Indianapolis that year.
Missing 41-year-old Indianapolis woman found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 41-year-old woman was found safe Thursday. Police said Georgette Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of West 62nd Street, near Moller and Zionsville roads, on the city's north side. IMPD said Collins was found safe...
IU police search for 3 subjects suspected of intimidation with a weapon on campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington have lifted a shelter order as they continue to search for three people who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon on the Indiana University campus Thursday evening. IU police issued an alert around 7:30 p.m. after an armed person was reported near...
IMPD chief believes crackdown on violent crime is working
INDIANAPOLIS — During an end-of-the-year interview, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said crime is his number one concern going into 2023. While homicides are down, Taylor told 13News less than half of those cases are solved, but he thinks that will improve in the new year. "Homicides, murders are probably...
1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1