IMPD investigates man shot on far east side during alleged robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the city's far eastside that they believe occurred during an attempted robbery. Police were called to a house on Catalina Drive, which is in a neighborhood near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road, on a report of a shooting.
Mother seeks closure in son's 2018 shooting death

LAWRENCE, Ind — "I've been wishing for four years. Hopefully I can get it this year. That will be my Christmas present," said Mary Love. Aaron Grice's family said the Lawrence Police have had little to no leads about who killed him the day after Christmas in 2018. Love,...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 2400 block of Kitley Avenue, near Shadeland Avenue and East 21st Street, around 11:45 a.m. on the report of a person shot in a car. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Joseph McAtee, a former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County sheriff, has died. IMPD announced his death Saturday in a post that said "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, former co-workers, and with our community." Services. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21,...
Multiple people stabbed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds after an altercation on the far east side of Indianapolis. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of East 42nd Street, near North Post Road. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and found four adults — a man and three women — who had apparently been stabbed. One of the victims also had a gunshot wound.
1 dead after shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's north side. IMPD responded to a report of an accident involving a truck that drove onto a porch in the 2300 block of North Guilford Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's near East 22nd Street and North College Avenue.
Missing 41-year-old Indianapolis woman found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 41-year-old woman was found safe Thursday. Police said Georgette Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of West 62nd Street, near Moller and Zionsville roads, on the city's north side. IMPD said Collins was found safe...
IMPD chief believes crackdown on violent crime is working

INDIANAPOLIS — During an end-of-the-year interview, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said crime is his number one concern going into 2023. While homicides are down, Taylor told 13News less than half of those cases are solved, but he thinks that will improve in the new year. "Homicides, murders are probably...
1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
