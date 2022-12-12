ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma football: The McCullough brothers choose the Sooners

Oklahoma football got some great news on Monday evening when the McCullough brothers chose to commit to play for the Sooners. The elder of the two, Dasan, is transferring from Indiana. The former Hoosier was a top 75 player coming out of high school and originally committed to Ohio State; he instead chose to sign with Indiana because his father was coaching there. Dasan had a big freshman season, getting honored as a freshman All-American and an honorable mention all Big-10. The stud edge defender had 48 tackles and four sacks on the season.
ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office

Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
Man Wants to Invest Over Five MILLION Dollars into Chickasha Over Leg Lamp

Nothing like the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in your town to bring in some investors. I think Chickasha, Oklahoma is slowly turning into my favorite town. One they have brewery, two they have a drive in movie theater, and they love 'A Christmas Story'. In my family, it was a MUST to watch 'A Christmas Story' every December. Well it looks like a lot of people also love this Christmas classic and are flocking to Chickasha to see their 50 foot leg lamp.
New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
Frankoma Pottery Opens 1st Brick & Mortar Store In Glenpool

A longtime Oklahoma pottery store is back in business at a new brick-and-mortar store in Glenpool. Frankoma Pottery is located at 171st and Highway 75. The company first started in Norman in the early 1900s. Now, for the first time in more than a decade, you can shop again in person.
