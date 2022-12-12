Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Sooners jump on top in transfer portal rankings
We’re one week away from the first of two National Signing Days for 2023 freshman and JUCO recruits, but that’s only one of two pipelines the Oklahoma football program will be accessing in replenishing its roster for the 2023 season and beyond. The transfer portal has changed everything...
Oklahoma football: The McCullough brothers choose the Sooners
Oklahoma football got some great news on Monday evening when the McCullough brothers chose to commit to play for the Sooners. The elder of the two, Dasan, is transferring from Indiana. The former Hoosier was a top 75 player coming out of high school and originally committed to Ohio State; he instead chose to sign with Indiana because his father was coaching there. Dasan had a big freshman season, getting honored as a freshman All-American and an honorable mention all Big-10. The stud edge defender had 48 tackles and four sacks on the season.
ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
The untold story of Mike Leach's 'lost' OU play script that fooled Texas
In 1999, the Sooners' offensive coordinator left a play sheet on the field to be discovered by the Longhorns, causing "pandemonium" and nearly engineering an upset.
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
blackchronicle.com
Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office
Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma
Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
Luke Combs’ concert brings thousands into Oklahoma City, boosting revenue for many local businesses
It’s the biggest weekend downtown Oklahoma City has seen in more than five years with a record-breaking number of people flocking to the city for concerts at the Paycom Center.
wglt.org
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Shortly after going to work for the Tulsa Historical Society in 2001, Michelle Place recalls historian Richard Warner hefting a large cardboard box atop her desk. "This is the most important collection that the Tulsa Historical Society has," he told her. "Guard it with your life." Warner had co-authored the...
Man Wants to Invest Over Five MILLION Dollars into Chickasha Over Leg Lamp
Nothing like the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in your town to bring in some investors. I think Chickasha, Oklahoma is slowly turning into my favorite town. One they have brewery, two they have a drive in movie theater, and they love 'A Christmas Story'. In my family, it was a MUST to watch 'A Christmas Story' every December. Well it looks like a lot of people also love this Christmas classic and are flocking to Chickasha to see their 50 foot leg lamp.
KFOR
Tracking a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Tonight into Tuesday Morning!
A strong storm system and Pacific Front moves across Oklahoma late tonight and Tuesday with a line of strong to severe storms possible first developing in western OK this evening and then reaching OKC very early Tuesday AM. It’s a Slight to Marginal Risk for severe storms with hail and wind the main threats. Watching!
KOKI FOX 23
New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
KOCO
OHP: Driver killed, 7 others injured in northern Oklahoma crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A driver died, and seven other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night in northern Oklahoma. Around 8:50 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck towing a trailer was heading west on State Highway 15 near Billings in Noble County when it left the road, causing it to enter the eastbound lane. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the truck then struck a van head-on and rolled into a ditch.
Stillwater: Resident saved from structure fire
The Stillwater Fire Department say they were called out to a structure fire at the 500 block of West 11th and rescued a wheelchair bound resident.
KOCO
Friends, family mourn loss of Stillwater man found dead under bridge
STILLWATER, Okla. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Stillwater man who was found dead under a bridge. Authorities are now investigating the death as a homicide. Police said a passerby was walking in the area when they saw a man unresponsive under the bridge. That’s...
Norman PD still looking for third suspect in alleged Campus Corner rape
Norman PD are still in search of a third suspect in an alleged rape that took place near Campus Corner.
KFOR
Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
News On 6
Frankoma Pottery Opens 1st Brick & Mortar Store In Glenpool
A longtime Oklahoma pottery store is back in business at a new brick-and-mortar store in Glenpool. Frankoma Pottery is located at 171st and Highway 75. The company first started in Norman in the early 1900s. Now, for the first time in more than a decade, you can shop again in person.
247Sports
