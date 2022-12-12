Read full article on original website
AOC hits Sinema for leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent: 'People deserve more'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona senator announced her decision to become independent.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
'What am I doing in the Democratic Party?': NY Councilman announces exit from Democratic Party to join GOP
New York Councilman Ari Kagan made the decision to leave the Democratic Party for the GOP after claiming the party was not properly tackling the crime crisis in his state.
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’
Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Ted Cruz warns Democrats could do 'generational damage' if Herschel Walker loses Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Ted Cruz detailed the significance of a potential Herschel Walker win in Georgia, explaining how it is pertinent to rein in the far-left agenda
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
An Apology To The White Voters Of Georgia
In my article which appeared in ValueWalk last Friday, I accused most white Georgians of being racists. But after Tuesday’s runoff, I am forced to confess that I had them all wrong. I need to apologize to all the good white people of Georgia, who were able to overcome...
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
Biden torched for brushing off Peter Doocy's question about border visit: 'A shocking statement'
The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Biden's response to Peter Doocy that he has 'more important things' to do than visit the southern border while on his Arizona trip.
Republican senators demand White House pause all taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research
Five Senate Republicans wrote a letter to the White House demanding the federal government pause funding gain-of-function research, which they say may have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Democrats push firearms purchasing ban for people who voluntarily give up their 2A rights
House Democrats advanced a bill that would set up a federal register of people who agree not to buy guns, an idea aimed at curbing gun suicides by the mentally ill.
