Pete Buttigieg ripped for using taxpayer-funded private jets amid calls to cut emissions: 'Walk the walk, man'
The 'Outnumbered' reacts to flight data revealing Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used taxpayer dollars for private jet travel despite previous climate change concerns.
Dems' growing defection problem, Buttigieg flies private while pushing green agenda and more top headlines
JUMPING SHIP - Democrats appear to have a defection problem despite midterm success
Fetterman's new chief of staff co-founded The Moscow Project that pushed Trump-Russia collusion narrative
The incoming chief of staff for Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. elect-John Fetterman co-founded a website that routinely accused former President Donald Trump of colluding with Russia.
Biden’s return to ‘normalcy’ brought us crazy instead — like Sam Brinton
Remember the Trump years? Back then we were told the administration, like its head, President Donald J. Trump, was deeply unserious: impulsive, ignorant, possibly corrupt and always vulgar. All in all, a disgrace to the hallowed history of American government. One argument for electing candidate Joseph Robinette Biden was that a Biden administration would restore normalcy to Washington. Instead of crazed, self-obsessed MAGA performers, a Biden team would be made up of sober, sensible establishment types. Boring, perhaps, but not crazy. The problem with that argument, it turns out, is that our establishment nowadays isn’t sober or sensible or boring. In fact,...
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Biden torched for brushing off Peter Doocy's question about border visit: 'A shocking statement'
The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Biden's response to Peter Doocy that he has 'more important things' to do than visit the southern border while on his Arizona trip.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Sen. Warren roasted for saying Musk 'should not decide' how to run Twitter
Conservatives on Twitter tore into Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after she insisted that Elon Musk "should not decide" who gets to say what on Twitter.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
Portland mother fleeing neighborhood where she grew up after finding fentanyl in yard: 'Forcing me out'
The Portland mother called out the city for not doing enough to mitigate the drug and homeless crises after finding the deadly pills in her front yard
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed Nov. 13.
