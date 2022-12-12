ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Shelton
2d ago

It's so sad to see a person marry into a family then try to destroy the family they married into. Megan Markle is a narcissist and she's dragging Harry down with her. It's too bad Harry don't have a back bone to stand up for his family.

Mardi Gras
2d ago

Well said! Totally agree with the author. It's obvious from pictures like the one above....... they paid a photographer to follow them around. They bring their personal photographer with them everywhere. Some of the shots they claimed invaded their privacy were taken by their own photographer.

Kathy Schauble
2d ago

and did you expect anything less. It appears the truth is an unknown concept for them . this whole thing is so sad for all involved.

