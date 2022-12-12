measure 114 violates both the state and federal constitutions. those amendments can't be just voted away--some rights are INALIENABLE and inseparable. it's a cinch that oppressed people of the world are/were oppressed precisely because they couldn't defend themselves. now some Progressives and some religious group, mostly all Democrats, think they are saving everyone by working to obstruct a freedom that was costly to obtain.
I hope it does. yall shouldn't be treated any different than the rest of us. these laws are unconstitutional and cops are not above the law. live under tyranny with the rest of us, peasants.
lol there is no special police or military exemptions.. once your acting in your civilian capacity you must do the same as the rest of us on this one.
