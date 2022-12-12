ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments

delidded core
3d ago

measure 114 violates both the state and federal constitutions. those amendments can't be just voted away--some rights are INALIENABLE and inseparable. it's a cinch that oppressed people of the world are/were oppressed precisely because they couldn't defend themselves. now some Progressives and some religious group, mostly all Democrats, think they are saving everyone by working to obstruct a freedom that was costly to obtain.

Reply(5)
32
Biden is trash
2d ago

I hope it does. yall shouldn't be treated any different than the rest of us. these laws are unconstitutional and cops are not above the law. live under tyranny with the rest of us, peasants.

Reply
14
N
3d ago

lol there is no special police or military exemptions.. once your acting in your civilian capacity you must do the same as the rest of us on this one.

Reply(2)
11
Related
mcindependentnews.com

Women wanted with connection to Oregon murder arrested in Mineral County

Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on Sunday that were wanted in connection with an Oregon murder. A 52-year-old man was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest while a Tillamook deputy was making routine visits to the state forest’s campsites, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy also found the man’s barking dog tied to a nearby tree.
MINERAL COUNTY, NV
KATU.com

ABCNL: The increasing dangers of illegal marijuana in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2015, Oregon legalized marijuana for recreational use. Now, law enforcement agencies are now sounding alarms. Officials say legalization has not stopped cartels from making money from marijuana or stopping them from exploiting those growing the plant. Mireya Villarreal and an ABC News crew came to...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

How court rulings could impact the future of Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore — The fate of Oregon's new gun Measure 114, approved by a narrow margin in the midterm election, is still unknown as several challenges to the law continue through the courts. Measure 114 would establish permit-to-purchase rules and a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause

SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested

SEATTLE (AP) — A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Q&A with Jim Moore: The political implications of Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge in Harney County kept parts of Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control law on hold in a ruling Tuesday. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio extended a pause on the permit-to-purchase portions of Measure 114, saying he wants the state to be ready to handle that part of the law before he lets it take effect.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
