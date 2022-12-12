ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Related
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
New York Post

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna backs The Post, says Twitter was ‘wrong to censor newspapers’

The House Democrat who wrote to Twitter about his concerns the company was suppressing free speech after it blocked The Post’s blockbuster reporting on Hunter Biden said Sunday he’s open to holding hearings in Congress about press freedom. “It is wrong to censor newspapers. It is wrong to censor journalists,” Rep. Ro Khanna of California said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The New York Post hasn’t written a kind thing about me in my six years in Congress. They’re a conservative-point-of-view paper,” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean that you can stop publishing their pieces or articles or censor their journalists from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The 'Twitter Files' are the final nail in the media's credibility

The vicious and coordinated attacks by mainstream news figures against independent journalist Matt Taibbi in recent days reinforce an essential point about the American news media: they think we are all drooling idiots. Their response to Taibbi’s release of the Twitter Files, which details the company’s calculated suppression of a major news story in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, underscores this exceedingly low estimation of its audience.
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

