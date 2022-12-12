Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Futures Crash on Freeport LNG Delay, Collapse in Weather-Driven Demand
Natural gas futures tanked to kick off the trading week, driven by Freeport LNG pushing back its opening timeline and an expected collapse in demand. Natural gas has been extremely volatile over the last three months, especially at peaking above $10. So, have the bears taken over the bulls, or is this a temporary drop, as has been the case for most of 222?
Natural Gas Prices Are Rising
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department on Tuesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose only 0.1% in November and 7.1% in the past 12 months. The CPI was lower than economists’ consensus expectation of 0.3%.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 5, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending lower on its short-term time frame, forming a descending channel with its lower highs and lower lows. Price is in the middle of a correction to the mid-channel area of interest. This lines up with the 38.2% Fib at the $81.45 per barrel mark and...
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety
Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
Carbon market opportunities for ranchers
The past three years have brought more excitement and investment in carbon markets than Debbie Reed saw in her first two decades of working on the concept. She currently serves as executive director for the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium. While ESMC has worked with ranchers since 2019, carbon markets for crop farmers are generally further developed at this point.
National Grid asks two coal plants to fire up amid big freeze
Britain’s electricity grid operator has asked two of its coal-fired power stations to start warming up as freezing weather conditions heap pressure on the UK’s power network.National Grid said it had asked the winter “contingency” plants to prepare for operation to “give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply”.It said the move means the coal-fired stations can be used as “tools for additional contingency” as needed to allow the network to run as usual and stressed that people “should continue to use energy as normal”.The UK faces its biggest test yet with the current cold snap – which has seen...
TC Energy Says Has Not Found Cause of Keystone Oil Pipeline Leak
(Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy said on Sunday it has not yet determined the cause of the Keystone oil pipeline leak last week in the United States, while also not giving a timeline as to when the pipeline will resume operation. TC shut the pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels...
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
U.S. West Coast power and natgas prices soar on extreme cold
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. West Coast power and natural gas prices have almost tripled over the past couple of weeks and are on track to hit annual multi-year highs as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of California, and gas pipeline outages and constraints limit flows into the region.
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
How Dividend Growth Investing Works
The basic dividend growth approach is simple: accumulate excellent dividend-growth stocks and reinvest the dividends as they come in.
EUR/USD Simple Bullish Correction Setup
EURUSD is trending higher on its hourly time frame, forming a new ascending trend line that’s been holding since late November. Price could be in for another dip to support, which lines up with the Fib retracement levels. The 61.8% Fib, in particular, lines up with the trend line...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | December 05, 2022
The upward movement of gold prices halted at the $1,780 – $1,800 area also the daily SMA 200. It seems the price experience bearish rejection and might start a new bearish leg. If the price continues moving lower then traders will expect a bearish movement toward the $1,680 – $1,700 area.
EURUSD Triangle Breakout on FOMC Statement?
EURUSD has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on its short-term time frame, and it looks like a breakout is bound to happen soon. The consolidation is getting tighter, as the pair approaches the topo f the triangle around 1.0575. A break higher could set off a rally that’s the same height as the triangle pattern or around 150 pips. Similarly a break below support around 1.0525 might lead to a drop that’s the same size.
Drop in benchmark DOE/EIA diesel price is 2nd-biggest ever
The second-biggest decline in the benchmark weekly diesel price from the Department of Energy took the number down 21.3 cents per gallon, to $4.754. A decline of that magnitude has only been exceeded once in the almost 29-year history of the DOE’s Energy Information Administration publishing a weekly average retail diesel price. That occurred in October 2008, when the collapse a month earlier of Lehman Brothers was roiling global markets, kicking off the global financial crisis. The price fell 21.6 cents for the number posted Oct. 13 of that year.
Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...
United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Mixed Result
United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) stock rose 0.62% (As on December 8, 11:38:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the first quarter of FY 23. Gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased $54 million, or 5.2%, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the non-cash LIFO charge in both periods, gross profit increased $64 million, or 6.1%. The gross profit rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 14.6% of net sales and included a $21 million LIFO charge. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $66 million compared tonet income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $76 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $207 million compared to $200 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, free cash flow was $(329) million, compared to $(137) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reflect net cash used in operating activities of $262 million, driven by expected seasonally higher levels of working capital and the impact of inflation, and payments for capital expenditures of $67 million. As of October 29, 2022, total liquidity was approximately $1.3 billion, consisting of approximately $39 million in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $1.25 billion under the Company’s asset-based lending facility. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.0x as of October 29, 2022. Total outstanding debt, net of cash, increased by $378 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to $2.49 billion primarily driven by investments in working capital.
Oil jumps on supply risks, ongoing Keystone outage
NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained more than $2 a barrel on Monday on supply jitters, as a key pipeline supplying the United States closed and Russia threatened a production cut even as China's loosening COVID-19 restrictions bolstered the fuel demand outlook.
