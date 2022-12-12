EUR/JPY closed near the trendline but reverse the direction today after the announcement of U.S CPI data. The bearish pressure has brought the pair down below yesterday’s low. If the pair continue moving lower then it will target the 140.50 support level again. Tomorrow will be a major event for the pair where the Fed will announce interest-rate and provide future outlook on interest-rate. If the Fed turn dovish and decide lesser interest-rate hike next year then the weakness of EUR/JPY might continue.

2 DAYS AGO