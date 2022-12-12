Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | December 05, 2022
The upward movement of gold prices halted at the $1,780 – $1,800 area also the daily SMA 200. It seems the price experience bearish rejection and might start a new bearish leg. If the price continues moving lower then traders will expect a bearish movement toward the $1,680 – $1,700 area.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | December 07, 2022
Stock futures under bearish pressure as fears spreading in the market. Traders and investors seem moving out of positions nearing the Fed FOMC meeting. In the next meeting, analysts expect a 50 bps rate hike. However, traders will observe closely the Fed’s outlook on the future interest rate. If more rate-hike is planned then it could push the economy into a recession which brings the stock market further lower.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Dec. 6, 2022
Natural gas is still trending lower, forming a descending channel on its hourly time frame but currently finding some support at the bottom. If this keeps losses in check, the commodity price could pull up to the Fib retracement levels marked below. The 38.2% Fib is around the mid-channel area...
AOL Corp
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
msn.com
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety
Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
msn.com
The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other
Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
More gas coming to Europe’s only large-scale LNG facility
New gas production can improve the capacity of the Hammerfest LNG facility, Norwegian energy major Equinor said Monday.
IMF sees Zimbabwe's 2022 real GDP growth slowing to about 3.5%
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's real GDP growth is expected to slow to about 3.5% in 2022 from 8.5% last year, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday as it concluded its mission to Harare.
US News and World Report
Major Oil Pipeline Outage to Hit U.S. Stockpiles, Refinery Supplies
HOUSTON (Reuters) -An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday. TC Energy's Keystone pipeline ferries about 600,000 barrels of Canadian crude...
CNBC
Oil prices rise amid forecasts of 2023 demand uptick
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as U.S. rate hikes are expected to ease alongside slowing inflation. Brent crude futures last rose $2.17, or 2.69%, to $82.85 per barrel, while...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | December 13, 2022
EUR/JPY closed near the trendline but reverse the direction today after the announcement of U.S CPI data. The bearish pressure has brought the pair down below yesterday’s low. If the pair continue moving lower then it will target the 140.50 support level again. Tomorrow will be a major event for the pair where the Fed will announce interest-rate and provide future outlook on interest-rate. If the Fed turn dovish and decide lesser interest-rate hike next year then the weakness of EUR/JPY might continue.
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
EUR/USD Simple Bullish Correction Setup
EURUSD is trending higher on its hourly time frame, forming a new ascending trend line that’s been holding since late November. Price could be in for another dip to support, which lines up with the Fib retracement levels. The 61.8% Fib, in particular, lines up with the trend line...
EURAUD Range Resistance at 1.5650
EURAUD is still trading sideways on its 4-hour time frame, as price is testing the resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. If this keeps holding, the pair could fall back to support at the 1.5300 handle. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though, so the path of...
freightwaves.com
Drop in benchmark DOE/EIA diesel price is 2nd-biggest ever
The second-biggest decline in the benchmark weekly diesel price from the Department of Energy took the number down 21.3 cents per gallon, to $4.754. A decline of that magnitude has only been exceeded once in the almost 29-year history of the DOE’s Energy Information Administration publishing a weekly average retail diesel price. That occurred in October 2008, when the collapse a month earlier of Lehman Brothers was roiling global markets, kicking off the global financial crisis. The price fell 21.6 cents for the number posted Oct. 13 of that year.
Agriculture Online
USDA: U.S. corn being priced out of export markets
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.257 billion bushels. This is above both the trade’s estimate of 1.241 billion bushels and USDA's November estimate of 1.182 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
Stock Market Today: Markets Rally Ahead of Key Inflation Report
Equity markets delivered broad-based gains with the Consumer Price Index on tap for tomorrow.
EUR/USD Holds Gains Near 1.0550 Before US Releases
The gains from last week pushed EUR/USD above 1.0580 early on Monday. The pair stays about the same in the European morning, but technical analysis suggests that buyers will win. Safe-haven flows could make the US dollar stronger in the second half of the day, which would stop the pair from getting more robust.
FXDailyReport.com
949
Followers
8K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0