NBC San Diego
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Shooting of San Diego Police Officer in Mountain View
A man who allegedly shot and wounded a San Diego police officer following a car chase in a stolen vehicle pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer. Andrew Garcia, 21, was taken into custody on Monday morning after a nine-hour standoff at a...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Arrest One Man in Group Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Dog Walker
Murrieta Police arrested one man for felony assault charges in a Nov. 18 incident in which a group of four people were accused of assaulting a man in Ocean Beach who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue last month, according to police. Police found and arrested Dajour Hardaway, 24,...
NBC San Diego
SDPD Identifies Disturbed Man Shot by Police in City Heights
San Diego Police shot and killed an armed man on Dec. 8 in City Heights. Police identified the deceased man on Wednesday as 58-year-old John Jay Romero. Just before noon on Dec. 8, police received a call from a resident who "observed a man holding a firearm to his head," SDPD Officer O'Brien said. Officers located the man near Central Avenue and a brief pursuit began while the man was riding a bike. The chase ended in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, and negotiations began with the man.
NBC San Diego
Hit-and-Run Suspect Bites Investigating Officer's Finger in Sabre Springs: SDPD
A San Diego Police Department officer had his finger bitten during a scuffle with a driver suspected of leaving a crash Wednesday evening in Sabre Springs. Officers responded to the crash on Springbrook Drive near Mil Pitrero Road at around 5:45 p.m. The victim driver of a black Ford Ranger...
NBC San Diego
Manhunt Underway in Chula Vista After Suspect Slashes Girl Waiting for Bus
A man armed with some sort of sharp weapon slashed a 17-year-old girl's neck from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said. Antwan Baker, 52, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Officer Shot With Ghost Gun Before Mountain View SWAT Standoff: Police Chief
An hours-long SWAT standoff in Mountain View ended Monday morning with a man in custody after shooting a police officer, then possibly overdosing on narcotics, authorities said. The incident began sometime before 12:30 a.m. Monday when the San Diego Police Department found a vehicle in the 3500 block of Main...
NBC San Diego
Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Parked Oceanside Police Car
An Oceanside Police Officer was monitoring traffic in his parked police car early Tuesday morning when a suspected DUI driver slammed into his patrol car in Oceanside, according to police. Jonathan Shipp Sr., 35, of Escondido was driving a white Kia Optima when he exited State Route 78, driving west...
NBC San Diego
Mexican Mafia Sold Drugs, Staged Kidnappings at House in Encanto: Police and FBI in San Diego
The San Diego Police Department and the FBI arrested seven accused gang members and seized drugs and weapons from a so-called stash house in Encanto, which was the focal point of "Operation Scrapbusters." Six men and a woman with ties to the Mexican Mafia were taken into custody, accused of...
NBC San Diego
Nationwide Warrant Issued for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Portland
A nationwide warrant has been issued for the boyfriend of a Ramona native whose body was found in a nature preserve in Portland, Oregon last Friday. Kathryn Muhlbach moved to Portland with her boyfriend, Jose Caraballo, in 2021 to start a moving company, according to friends and family. They’re described as inseparable by Muhlbach’s friends who are still in San Diego, but Caraballo is nowhere to be found following the discovery of Muhlbach’s body in Powell Butte Nature Park.
NBC San Diego
COVID-19 Deaths More Than Doubled in Lakeside From 2020 to 2021: Voice of San Diego Report
NBC 7 has been watching the impact of COVID on hospitalization and deaths throughout the pandemic. We’ve reported on how certain ZIP codes across San Diego County were hit the hardest. Now, following months of investigation, the Voice of San Diego (VOSD) has spotted an alarming trend in several...
NBC San Diego
4 Businesses Destroyed in Webster Fire: SDFD
Four businesses were deemed a total loss following a three-alarm commercial fire in San Diego's Webster neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD). The blaze was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at a strip mall on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue. There, a fire that began in a dumpster spread to nearby buildings. It took roughly 100 firefighters to extinguish the blaze since the flames made their way into an attic space the businesses shared, SDFD said.
NBC San Diego
Sycuan Tribe Backing Cannabis Cafe Planned for National City
Last May, National City became the first municipality in the county — where medical marijuana dispensaries and retail sales proliferate — to approve marijuana lounges for the consumption of the drug. In a unanimous vote last week, the city voted to approve three cannabis-business development agreements, including a...
NBC San Diego
Big? Yes. Balloons? Yes. Bay? No — San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade Route Changed
The annual big bay balloon parade will be taking place this year out of sight of San Diego Bay. Holiday Bowl officials announced Monday that the route for the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of San Diegans and thousands of out-of-town football fans, was altered, due to a cruise ship docking that day near the Broadway Pier.
NBC San Diego
Hey, San Diego: Want to Know How Much It Rained at Your House?
How was your weekend? Rain on Sunday, rain on Sunday night, rain on Monday morning? The mountain community of Mesa Grande recorded 2.47 inches so far, while Chula Vista got just 0.31 inches. The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County as...
NBC San Diego
‘Personal Information' of Current, Former SDUSD Employees Subject of Cybersecurity Incident
Nearly two weeks after notifying parents and families that the San Diego Unified School District was the subject of an unknown cybersecurity incident, the district updated employees that files containing their personal information was included in the breach. In a letter shared with NBC 7 by district employees Wednesday, Dennis...
NBC San Diego
Flying Tigers and Snow, Oh My!
Schoolchildren weren't the only ones in San Diego County to be excited about a snow day on Monday. The operators at the Lions, Tigers and Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine in San Diego's East County shot video Monday of Nola and Moka, a pair of rescued tigers, enjoying the white wet stuff.
