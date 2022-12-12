ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

SDPD Identifies Disturbed Man Shot by Police in City Heights

San Diego Police shot and killed an armed man on Dec. 8 in City Heights. Police identified the deceased man on Wednesday as 58-year-old John Jay Romero. Just before noon on Dec. 8, police received a call from a resident who "observed a man holding a firearm to his head," SDPD Officer O'Brien said. Officers located the man near Central Avenue and a brief pursuit began while the man was riding a bike. The chase ended in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, and negotiations began with the man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Parked Oceanside Police Car

An Oceanside Police Officer was monitoring traffic in his parked police car early Tuesday morning when a suspected DUI driver slammed into his patrol car in Oceanside, according to police. Jonathan Shipp Sr., 35, of Escondido was driving a white Kia Optima when he exited State Route 78, driving west...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Nationwide Warrant Issued for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Portland

A nationwide warrant has been issued for the boyfriend of a Ramona native whose body was found in a nature preserve in Portland, Oregon last Friday. Kathryn Muhlbach moved to Portland with her boyfriend, Jose Caraballo, in 2021 to start a moving company, according to friends and family. They’re described as inseparable by Muhlbach’s friends who are still in San Diego, but Caraballo is nowhere to be found following the discovery of Muhlbach’s body in Powell Butte Nature Park.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC San Diego

4 Businesses Destroyed in Webster Fire: SDFD

Four businesses were deemed a total loss following a three-alarm commercial fire in San Diego's Webster neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD). The blaze was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at a strip mall on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue. There, a fire that began in a dumpster spread to nearby buildings. It took roughly 100 firefighters to extinguish the blaze since the flames made their way into an attic space the businesses shared, SDFD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Sycuan Tribe Backing Cannabis Cafe Planned for National City

Last May, National City became the first municipality in the county — where medical marijuana dispensaries and retail sales proliferate — to approve marijuana lounges for the consumption of the drug. In a unanimous vote last week, the city voted to approve three cannabis-business development agreements, including a...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

Hey, San Diego: Want to Know How Much It Rained at Your House?

How was your weekend? Rain on Sunday, rain on Sunday night, rain on Monday morning? The mountain community of Mesa Grande recorded 2.47 inches so far, while Chula Vista got just 0.31 inches. The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Flying Tigers and Snow, Oh My!

Schoolchildren weren't the only ones in San Diego County to be excited about a snow day on Monday. The operators at the Lions, Tigers and Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine in San Diego's East County shot video Monday of Nola and Moka, a pair of rescued tigers, enjoying the white wet stuff.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

