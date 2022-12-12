A nationwide warrant has been issued for the boyfriend of a Ramona native whose body was found in a nature preserve in Portland, Oregon last Friday. Kathryn Muhlbach moved to Portland with her boyfriend, Jose Caraballo, in 2021 to start a moving company, according to friends and family. They’re described as inseparable by Muhlbach’s friends who are still in San Diego, but Caraballo is nowhere to be found following the discovery of Muhlbach’s body in Powell Butte Nature Park.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO