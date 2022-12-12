Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
unl.edu
23 students selected to join Husker Venture Fund
The Husker Venture Fund at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has selected 23 students to join the student-led program as associates. The fund, built by alumni and university supporters, offers hands-on investment experience to students of any major while providing funding to early-stage startups in Nebraska. “In Nebraska, all investing...
unl.edu
Souto artwork captures the student experience at Nebraska U
The pulse of campus life — beats that resonate with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s commitment to being a place where every person and every interaction matters — has been captured in a new artwork by Francisco Souto. Commissioned by Chancellor Ronnie Green, “We Are Nebraska” is...
unl.edu
Mentorship, inclusion fuels Moore’s success at Nebraska U
Building relationships while in college and mentoring high school students helped Jada Moore, a marketing major from Sioux Falls, S.D., see new perspectives and develop her skills for her future after graduating from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Business in December. At Nebraska Business, she received training in...
unl.edu
Chancellor goes behind scenes to learn about commencement prep
Chancellor Ronnie Green is on campus and talking one-on-one with Huskers in his “3 Questions with Ronnie” video series. In this video, Green goes behind scenes to learn about the work that leads up to commencement. The discussion features Gail Meyer, associate registrar, and Paige Smith, a student worker in the Office of the University Registrar.
unl.edu
Project preserves Holocaust survivors’ memories
“It is the ordinary people that we must convince of the necessity – the obligation to remember the Holocaust,” wrote Irving Shapiro of Gering, Nebraska. His family’s lone Holocaust survivor, Shapiro understood the importance of telling his painful story. To preserve Shapiro’s and other survivors’ memories, the...
unl.edu
Grand Challenges research effort leverages to inspire climate action
After decades of work, many researchers believe climate change poses the greatest global threat to human health — and that youth are the most vulnerable to the impacts and most-dire consequences, both today and in the future. Black, Latinx, Native American and other youth of color may be disproportionately...
unl.edu
Digital Learning Center supports 9,000+ student check-ins during finals week
Since 2016, the Digital Learning Center has provided more than 45,000 university students with a flexible and convenient way to take exams. For faculty members, the DLC offers a quick, easy and secure way to administer exams. On average, 203 faculty members use the DLC to proctor exams in the spring and fall semesters. And, it balances the unique challenge of coordinating an influx of students and exams this week, proctoring some 205 distinct finals. See below for more DLC statistics.
Comments / 0