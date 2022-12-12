Since 2016, the Digital Learning Center has provided more than 45,000 university students with a flexible and convenient way to take exams. For faculty members, the DLC offers a quick, easy and secure way to administer exams. On average, 203 faculty members use the DLC to proctor exams in the spring and fall semesters. And, it balances the unique challenge of coordinating an influx of students and exams this week, proctoring some 205 distinct finals. See below for more DLC statistics.

