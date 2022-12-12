USD/JPY is close to 137.00 at the start of trading in Europe. Investors are worried about the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, so the asset is trying to rise above a critical level (Fed). The last monetary policy of CY2022 might be uncertain because more and more people think that interest rate hikes will stop for a while. It will make volatility last longer. Jerome Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve, will also talk about interest rates for 2023.

6 DAYS AGO