EURAUD Range Resistance at 1.5650
EURAUD is still trading sideways on its 4-hour time frame, as price is testing the resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. If this keeps holding, the pair could fall back to support at the 1.5300 handle. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though, so the path of...
EUR/USD Simple Bullish Correction Setup
EURUSD is trending higher on its hourly time frame, forming a new ascending trend line that’s been holding since late November. Price could be in for another dip to support, which lines up with the Fib retracement levels. The 61.8% Fib, in particular, lines up with the trend line...
EUR/JPY Bearish Channel Correction Setup
EURJPY is trending lower inside a falling channel on its 4-hour time frame, and it looks like the pair is gearing up for a test of resistance. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows levels where sellers might be looking to return. The 50% level appears to be holding as a ceiling,...
China Trade Balance, Risk-Off Momentum Pushes NZD/USD Below 0.6320
After the NZD/USD currency pair failed to break through 0.6350 in Asia, there has been a lot of pressure to sell. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released insufficient Trade Balance data, resulting in market traders selling off the asset. Exports went down 8.6% instead of 3.5%, and imports...
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
EUR/USD Gains Amid Fall In Treasury Yields
EUR/USD might break above 1.0550 on Monday during the European session. As the yields on US Treasury bonds go down, the currency pair may have gone up because of a pullback in the US Dollar across the curve. The markets are worried that China’s rising number of COVID cases could...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | December 08, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index’s upward attempt halted at the daily SMA 200. The index is slightly lower at the current time. If the index continues to add more bearish pressure then we might see a bearish continuation to target the 100.00 level. On the upside, a close above the daily SMA 200 will open a bullish scenario toward 110.00.
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
Market Sentiment Bolsters AUD/USD Target to 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair is getting close to the 0.6800 barriers during the Tokyo session. Investors’ willingness to take risks has helped the Aussie asset. Even though the US Dollar Index fell in the morning, the major held on to its gains (DXY). USD Index is around 104.50 and is expected to retest weekly lows around 104.10.
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
EURUSD Triangle Breakout on FOMC Statement?
EURUSD has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on its short-term time frame, and it looks like a breakout is bound to happen soon. The consolidation is getting tighter, as the pair approaches the topo f the triangle around 1.0575. A break higher could set off a rally that’s the same height as the triangle pattern or around 150 pips. Similarly a break below support around 1.0525 might lead to a drop that’s the same size.
EUR/USD Holds Gains Near 1.0550 Before US Releases
The gains from last week pushed EUR/USD above 1.0580 early on Monday. The pair stays about the same in the European morning, but technical analysis suggests that buyers will win. Safe-haven flows could make the US dollar stronger in the second half of the day, which would stop the pair from getting more robust.
CNBC
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
USD/JPY Anticipates To Auction Above 137.00 As Risk-Off Sentiment Grows
USD/JPY is close to 137.00 at the start of trading in Europe. Investors are worried about the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, so the asset is trying to rise above a critical level (Fed). The last monetary policy of CY2022 might be uncertain because more and more people think that interest rate hikes will stop for a while. It will make volatility last longer. Jerome Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve, will also talk about interest rates for 2023.
Natural Gas Retests $6 on Third Straight US Supply Drawdown; Investors Bet on Arctic Air
Natural gas futures rose modestly on Thursday after the US government recorded a slightly smaller-than-expected withdrawal from domestic inventories. Natural gas prices have come under significant pressure this week, driven by a delay in Freeport LNG’s reopening and warmer-than-usual weather conditions for much of the US. Following its oversell, can the energy commodity retest $6?
EUR/GBP Hovers Near Weekly High but Fails to Rally
The EUR/GBP cross went up for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, after coming back from a three-month low near 0.8545 the week before. The cross has kept its gains at the beginning of the European session and is near the top of its weekly range, between 0.8620 and 0.8630.
The USD Is under Pressure, Which Could Limit The USD/CAD’s Upward Potential.
On Friday, the USD/CAD pair stays above its 50-day simple moving average and draws buyers between 1.3570 and 1.3565. Spot prices go above 1.3600 during the first half of the European day, reversing some of the drops from a one-month high the day before. Concerns that a global economic slowdown...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | December 09, 2022
Stock market set to trade lower on higher than expected PPI data. PPI data come out at 0.3% vs. 0.2% expectation while core PPI rise 0.4% vs. 0.2% expectation. Traders will brace for bearish pressure today as DJIA reacted bearishly with 150 points drop. If the bearish pressure continues to increase then we might see a bearish continuation in the coming week, anticipating the fed FOMC meeting.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
Natural gas fell through the rising trend line on its short-term time frames, indicating that a bearish reversal is due. Price might still retest the broken support before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around $6.348 and the 100 SMA...
