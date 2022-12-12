Read full article on original website
Related
unl.edu
Chancellor goes behind scenes to learn about commencement prep
Chancellor Ronnie Green is on campus and talking one-on-one with Huskers in his “3 Questions with Ronnie” video series. In this video, Green goes behind scenes to learn about the work that leads up to commencement. The discussion features Gail Meyer, associate registrar, and Paige Smith, a student worker in the Office of the University Registrar.
unl.edu
Souto artwork captures the student experience at Nebraska U
The pulse of campus life — beats that resonate with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s commitment to being a place where every person and every interaction matters — has been captured in a new artwork by Francisco Souto. Commissioned by Chancellor Ronnie Green, “We Are Nebraska” is...
unl.edu
Poll shows rural Nebraskans are deeply concerned about drought
Concerns about severe drought are at their highest level since the Nebraska Rural Poll began questioning the state’s rural residents about weather events. The 2022 poll asked a series of questions about severe weather, mirroring questions first asked in 2015 and again in 2020. Comparing responses across the three years shows that rural Nebraskans’ concerns about severe weather have fluctuated over time, depending on the weather experienced in a given year. Respondents expressed the most concern over extreme temperatures and more severe drought this year. Concerns about drought declined from 48% in 2015 to 21% in 2020 before increasing to 55% this year.
unl.edu
33 Huskers to graduate from University Honors Program
Thirty-three graduating seniors have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. The December graduates join 249 classmates who graduated from the Honors Program in May and August — the largest class in the program’s 36-year history.
unl.edu
23 students selected to join Husker Venture Fund
The Husker Venture Fund at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has selected 23 students to join the student-led program as associates. The fund, built by alumni and university supporters, offers hands-on investment experience to students of any major while providing funding to early-stage startups in Nebraska. “In Nebraska, all investing...
unl.edu
Mentorship, inclusion fuels Moore’s success at Nebraska U
Building relationships while in college and mentoring high school students helped Jada Moore, a marketing major from Sioux Falls, S.D., see new perspectives and develop her skills for her future after graduating from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Business in December. At Nebraska Business, she received training in...
unl.edu
Project preserves Holocaust survivors’ memories
“It is the ordinary people that we must convince of the necessity – the obligation to remember the Holocaust,” wrote Irving Shapiro of Gering, Nebraska. His family’s lone Holocaust survivor, Shapiro understood the importance of telling his painful story. To preserve Shapiro’s and other survivors’ memories, the...
unl.edu
Digital Learning Center supports 9,000+ student check-ins during finals week
Since 2016, the Digital Learning Center has provided more than 45,000 university students with a flexible and convenient way to take exams. For faculty members, the DLC offers a quick, easy and secure way to administer exams. On average, 203 faculty members use the DLC to proctor exams in the spring and fall semesters. And, it balances the unique challenge of coordinating an influx of students and exams this week, proctoring some 205 distinct finals. See below for more DLC statistics.
Comments / 0