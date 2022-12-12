Concerns about severe drought are at their highest level since the Nebraska Rural Poll began questioning the state’s rural residents about weather events. The 2022 poll asked a series of questions about severe weather, mirroring questions first asked in 2015 and again in 2020. Comparing responses across the three years shows that rural Nebraskans’ concerns about severe weather have fluctuated over time, depending on the weather experienced in a given year. Respondents expressed the most concern over extreme temperatures and more severe drought this year. Concerns about drought declined from 48% in 2015 to 21% in 2020 before increasing to 55% this year.

