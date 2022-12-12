ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Well-known former Darton coach passes away

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The well-known former soccer coach at Darton State College died Monday night in Thomasville. Ken Veilands, 59, died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports as a cardiac issue. The coroner’s office said Veilands was driving toward his home when he had...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Mike Leach remembered at Valdosta State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Herb Reinhard became Valdosta State Athletic Director in 1992. His first order of business? bringing Iowa Wesleyan’s Hal Mumme and his staff to South Georgia. It was then he met Mumme’s “mad scientist” Offensive Coordinator Mike Leach and found out quickly the young coach from Wyoming saw the world differently.
VALDOSTA, GA
wcyb.com

Pins & Friends duckpin bowling alley now open on State Street

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new duckpin bowling alley and restaurant has officially launched in Bristol. Pins & Friends is located at 700 State Street across from the Cameo Theatre. Co-owner Chip Zimmerman said he and his partner have working on the project for 3 years, and are excited...
BRISTOL, TN
bulldawgillustrated.com

Proust: Malcolm Mitchell

Profession: Author, Founder/CEO of Share the Magic Foundation, Super Bowl Champion. Accolades: Super Bowl champion, Georgia Author of the Year (x2), American Promise Award Recipient, UGA 40 under 40, Atlanta Business Chronicle 40 under 40, National Allstate Good Works Team Captain, SCLC President’s Award Recipient. What life lessons did...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

City of Valdosta gifts resident with new a home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is improving its city and getting people’s homes up to code. One home at a time. The reactions people have when they see their new home is priceless. This home behind me was unsafe to live in before. But now thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, another Valdosta homeowner has a safe and up-to-code home to live in.
VALDOSTA, GA
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
WJHL

Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials. Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WALB 10

New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
TIFTON, GA
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

US Marshals: Delaware fugitive arrested in Greene County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fugitive on the run from Delaware was captured in Greene County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David E. Jennings, a 50-year-old, was wanted in Delaware for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in which he attempted to kill another man by stabbing him serval times, the USMS said.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WALB 10

Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Kingsport Times-News

ECU returning $15 million to members

KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy