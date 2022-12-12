Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
In a battle of defending state champions Dobyns-Bennett gets past Greeneville
(WJHL) — Defending state champions met on the high school basketball court tonight in Greeneville when the Greene Devils hosted the Dobyns-Bennett Indians…Both of these teams looking different from their title runs last year. Dobyns-Bennett vs Greeneville Science Hill vs Unicoi Co. Lady Indians vs Lady Greene Devils
WALB 10
Well-known former Darton coach passes away
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The well-known former soccer coach at Darton State College died Monday night in Thomasville. Ken Veilands, 59, died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports as a cardiac issue. The coroner’s office said Veilands was driving toward his home when he had...
WCTV
Mike Leach remembered at Valdosta State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Herb Reinhard became Valdosta State Athletic Director in 1992. His first order of business? bringing Iowa Wesleyan’s Hal Mumme and his staff to South Georgia. It was then he met Mumme’s “mad scientist” Offensive Coordinator Mike Leach and found out quickly the young coach from Wyoming saw the world differently.
wcyb.com
Pins & Friends duckpin bowling alley now open on State Street
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new duckpin bowling alley and restaurant has officially launched in Bristol. Pins & Friends is located at 700 State Street across from the Cameo Theatre. Co-owner Chip Zimmerman said he and his partner have working on the project for 3 years, and are excited...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Proust: Malcolm Mitchell
Profession: Author, Founder/CEO of Share the Magic Foundation, Super Bowl Champion. Accolades: Super Bowl champion, Georgia Author of the Year (x2), American Promise Award Recipient, UGA 40 under 40, Atlanta Business Chronicle 40 under 40, National Allstate Good Works Team Captain, SCLC President’s Award Recipient. What life lessons did...
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Tennessee, spokesperson says
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta gifts resident with new a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is improving its city and getting people’s homes up to code. One home at a time. The reactions people have when they see their new home is priceless. This home behind me was unsafe to live in before. But now thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, another Valdosta homeowner has a safe and up-to-code home to live in.
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
artsknoxville.com
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus Offers ‘Rebel Without a Claus’ – and a Major Announcement
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus: Rebel Without a Claus. Saturday, December 17, 3:00 & 7:30 PM, Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. Sunday, December 18, 4:00 PM, ETSU’s Martin Center for the Performing Arts in Johnson City. Mysteries abound this year for the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus—both on and offstage....
cardinalnews.org
Landlords sue to break contract with Bristol Women’s Health clinic after learning it performs abortions
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. The owners of the building that houses a Bristol abortion clinic that has attracted international attention since it opened this summer have sued to have the lease terminated, saying they were deceived about the property’s intended use.
Mountain Youth Academy: Staff injured after 6 youths start riot
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that deputies had responded to a riot Sunday at the Mountain Youth Academy that had resulted in significant property damage. The sheriff's office stated a group of juveniles had led the riot and were detained until a hearing could be held.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials. Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to […]
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
WALB 10
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
Helicopter brings Santa and gift cards to Northeast Tennessee children
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Santa Claus got an early start to visiting the children of Northeast Tennessee, but he left the sleigh at home and took to the skies in a new ride. Children at Rise Up! in Johnson City changed “Santa” as a helicopter piloted by Alan Bracken from the Inside Track WOW […]
WBIR
US Marshals: Delaware fugitive arrested in Greene County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fugitive on the run from Delaware was captured in Greene County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David E. Jennings, a 50-year-old, was wanted in Delaware for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in which he attempted to kill another man by stabbing him serval times, the USMS said.
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
Kingsport Times-News
ECU returning $15 million to members
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
