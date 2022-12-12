Read full article on original website
unl.edu
Coleman to retire after 37 years of service
Marian Coleman will retire in January 2023 after 37 years of service. Coleman has served Housing and Dining as a critical member of the Residence Life team since 1986. She has been a staple to the housing operation and witnessed the evolution and development of residence halls on campus. Coleman...
Five members receive military commissions
Five members of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps received military commissions Dec. 16 and 17. Two cadets in Army ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on Dec. 16, and three midshipmen in Navy ROTC were commissioned ensigns in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 17.
Obituary | Ron Burke
Ron Burke, 75, retired director of Dining Services, died due to COVID-19 on Dec. 12 at Bryan Medical Center. Burke was born Dec. 5, 1947 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Lois and Raymond Burke. He graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1965 before enlisting in the Army National Guard. He served in the guard in North Dakota and Nebraska for 28 years.
