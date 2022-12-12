BOSTON (AP) — Closer Kenley Jansen has arrived in Boston, where fans are still stewing over the loss of Xander Bogaerts as a free agent. The right-hander led the NL with 41 saves for the Braves last season. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Dodgers and helped them win it all in 2020. Jansen says he thinks of the Red Sox as a winning organization. But Boston fans are angry over two last-place finishes in two seasons and the departures of homegrown stars Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom says he will find another way to build a contender.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO