Montgomery Community Media (MCM) has named Jasmine N. White its new CEO. White served as the Executive Director of Capital Community Media in Salem OR, where she led a successful organization restructure and created their first fund development strategy. She previously worked for Montgomery Community Media as the Director of Education and Community Engagement, and DCTV, where she managed Production Services, Creative Services and DCTV’s Youth Training Institute. She spearheaded both organization’s media education programs, and managed membership and outreach initiatives. As an independent producer, she has created content about food injustices, voting rights and social justice programming.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO