Council Meeting Gets Contentious Over Park and Planning Proposal
The fallout following the Oct. 12 dismissal of the entire five-member Montgomery County Planning Board continues to ripple through local government. The County Council met on Dec. 12 to review upcoming legislation. The meeting became contentious as the focus moved to a proposal by State Senator Ben Kramer. The Montgomery...
Police Investigating 2 Incidents of Antisemitic Graffiti in Bethesda
Montgomery County Police (MCP) are investigating two more acts of antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda. On Friday, a swastika was found on a bench at Westfield Montgomery mall and Saturday a hateful message was found and removed from the school sign in front of Walt Whitman High School.
Community Condemns Antisemitic Vandalism in Bethesda
For the third time in one month, the Bethesda area was the scene of antisemitic vandalism. Saturday morning, Montgomery County Police officers went to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard where they found antisemitic graffiti spray painted on the school’s sign board. The words “Jews Not Welcome” was written on the school sign.
Jasmine White Named New CEO of MCM
Montgomery Community Media (MCM) has named Jasmine N. White its new CEO. White served as the Executive Director of Capital Community Media in Salem OR, where she led a successful organization restructure and created their first fund development strategy. She previously worked for Montgomery Community Media as the Director of Education and Community Engagement, and DCTV, where she managed Production Services, Creative Services and DCTV’s Youth Training Institute. She spearheaded both organization’s media education programs, and managed membership and outreach initiatives. As an independent producer, she has created content about food injustices, voting rights and social justice programming.
Police Holiday Task Force Arrested 189 for Driving Under the Influence
Throughout its fifth week of operation, the Montgomery County Police Alcohol Holiday Task Force has arrested 189 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. In its most recent week, which ran from Dec. 7 to 11, the task force arrested 50 people. More drivers have been arrested...
