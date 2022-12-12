Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Homeless in Phoenix: Thousands are left 'invisible' without an ID to get services
An ID is usually kept safe in your wallet and with you whenever you’re out in public, but for those experiencing homelessness, so many are lost without it. Not having those documents can keep them trapped in poverty while trying to escape it.
West Valley View
Seniors can eat for less at these chains
Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspectors find cockroaches in 2 restaurant kitchens
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
East Valley Tribune
New E. Mesa facility to cut response time
Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
SignalsAZ
Peoria’s Bulk Trash Services are Changing
Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active solid waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk trash collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/bulktrash...
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
Glendale Star
Kids eat free at these nearby restaurants
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar (multiple locations) • 9330 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, 623-877-4885, applebees.com. • 5880 W. Peoria Avenue, Glendale, 623-878-3500, applebees.com. Free kids meal provided with the purchase of any full adult entrée. Denny’s (multiple locations) • 15161 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale, 623-877-1502,. • 4303...
citysuntimes.com
Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
Mental health ministry opens at Phoenix diocese
PHOENIX — John Dolan literally wrote the book on dealing with suicide. The book is called "When a Loved one Dies of Suicide," and it sits on a table in the newly-opened Mental Health Ministry at the Phoenix Catholic Diocese. Dolan wrote the book...because he's lived it. Three times.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek’s downtown twinkles for the holidays with 'Lights on Ellsworth'
From life-size candy canes to an Instagram-friendly set of QC cowboy boots, Queen Creek’s downtown is twinkling this holiday season. Ellsworth Road in the downtown core is lined with lighted trees, festive wreaths and opportunities for unique photos. “We know our downtown is bustling with activity throughout the month...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
AZFamily
On Your Side update: Mesa couple sues Chase Bank over closed accounts
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Last month, we introduced you to a Mesa retired couple that had their bank accounts frozen and then closed by Chase Bank. They still don’t have access to their money, so they’re taking their battle with Chase a step further. When Barb...
Record number of parents take PTO to care for sick kids as 'tripledemic' surges
PHOENIX — More than 100,000 Americans took off work last month to care for children, the most ever, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Heather Hurwitz, a Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent, was one of them. “My family came down with influenza A,” Hurwitz said. It's...
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
'It’s all completely gone': Family left with nothing after fire at Mesa Public Storage facility
MESA, Ariz. — The death certificate, teddy bear, and baby shoes of Shaylene’s deceased 1-and-a-half-year-old son were among the things destroyed in a fire at a storage facility federal authorities are investigating. “We lost everything,” said Shaylene. “It’s all completely gone.”. Shaylene, her husband, and...
AZFamily
Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
kjzz.org
Drug and alcohol use is on the rise among seniors, yet rehab is out of reach for many
The number of drug and alcohol deaths among people 65 and older is on the rise. It’s a concerning trend, but substance abuse treatment centers are mostly out of reach for older adults on Medicare. Paige LeForte is a clinical director with Spectrum Healthcare, which provides behavioral health care...
scottsdale.org
Iconic Scottsdale service station's owner reflects on 53 good years
Mark Combs, 70, sat back in his chair, sporting a blue Combs Auto Repair polo shirt and matching pair of shorts. He grinned and reflected back to the beginning of the iconic Scottsdale vehicle repair service that his father started in Scottsdale in 1969 as an ARCO gas station and repair shop at the corner of Scottsdale and Shea roads.
