Goodyear, AZ

West Valley View

Seniors can eat for less at these chains

Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspectors find cockroaches in 2 restaurant kitchens

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New E. Mesa facility to cut response time

Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
SignalsAZ

Peoria’s Bulk Trash Services are Changing

Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active solid waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk trash collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/bulktrash...
PEORIA, AZ
12news.com

Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner

An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
MESA, AZ
Glendale Star

Kids eat free at these nearby restaurants

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar (multiple locations) • 9330 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, 623-877-4885, applebees.com. • 5880 W. Peoria Avenue, Glendale, 623-878-3500, applebees.com. Free kids meal provided with the purchase of any full adult entrée. Denny’s (multiple locations) • 15161 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale, 623-877-1502,. • 4303...
GLENDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Mental health ministry opens at Phoenix diocese

PHOENIX — John Dolan literally wrote the book on dealing with suicide. The book is called "When a Loved one Dies of Suicide," and it sits on a table in the newly-opened Mental Health Ministry at the Phoenix Catholic Diocese. Dolan wrote the book...because he's lived it. Three times.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek’s downtown twinkles for the holidays with 'Lights on Ellsworth'

From life-size candy canes to an Instagram-friendly set of QC cowboy boots, Queen Creek’s downtown is twinkling this holiday season. Ellsworth Road in the downtown core is lined with lighted trees, festive wreaths and opportunities for unique photos. “We know our downtown is bustling with activity throughout the month...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill

Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Iconic Scottsdale service station's owner reflects on 53 good years

Mark Combs, 70, sat back in his chair, sporting a blue Combs Auto Repair polo shirt and matching pair of shorts. He grinned and reflected back to the beginning of the iconic Scottsdale vehicle repair service that his father started in Scottsdale in 1969 as an ARCO gas station and repair shop at the corner of Scottsdale and Shea roads.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

