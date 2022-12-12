Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘Armed, suicidal, homicidal’ man shot by Kelso officer
A man said to be armed with a gun and suicidal inside a Longview house with his wife and children was shot by a Kelso police officer who helped respond to the scene.
KATU.com
Portland man rides bike to firestation after being shot, man then taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot Saturday afternoon and rode his bike to a nearby fire station, seeking medical attention. Officials say the firefighters/paramedics at the station did initial trauma care and called for police and an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital...
SE Portland traffic stop leads to guns, drugs and one arrest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Guns and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood, which led to an arrest of a felon earlier this week, according to the Portland Police Bureau's East Neighborhood Response Team. Police said officers pulled over the suspect near Southeast 100th Avenue and...
‘Not random’: New details emerge on Cleveland HS shooting
The shooting of a 16-year-old student outside Cleveland High School on December 12 was not a random act, Portland police said Saturday.
4 suspicious fires in Salem; man arrested for arson
After a series of late night fires in the same general area of Salem, a 28-year-old man was arrested and booked on 3 charges, including arson.
KATU.com
Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
Man dies after being hit by car in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was hit by a car and died on Sunday night in North Portland according to police. Officers responded to North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place around 9:08 p.m. They found the man dead in the intersection. He has not yet been identified. Police...
Deputies: Truck driver drove for miles leaking red dye on I-205, I-84
Several miles of road, multiple freeways and possibly some cars are now dyed red after authorities say a semi-truck leaked dye while driving in Multnomah and Clackamas counties on Saturday evening and the driver knew it.
Hundreds get ‘The Club’ for free in Gresham
After seeing a notable increase in car theft in 2022, Gresham officials provided a free anti-car theft device called The Club.
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
kptv.com
Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
Driver near scene of fatal NE Portland crash sought amid investigation
A driver who was near the scene of a fatal crash in early December is being sought by Portland police as they investigate the incident, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Centennial neighborhood roll-over crash, 1 hospitalized in critical condition
One man is in critical condition after a crash in the Centennial neighborhood, authorities say.
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KGW
Security video: Fire started near Salem business
Camera caught someone reaching into a dumpster near Lighthouse Home Loans and lighting cardboard on fire. Minutes later, the flames spread to the building's side.
Gresham gives away anti-theft devices for cars
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of people stretched around the Gresham Fred Meyer on Southeast Burnside Saturday afternoon. People were waiting to get a free steering wheel lock to prevent car thefts. The city of Gresham held a giveaway for The Club as car theft has increased by 17%...
Dye spills for miles after truck leaks between Clackamas and Troutdale
TROUTDALE, Ore. — A semi-truck driver left behind a mess for several miles on Saturday night after their truck leaked, splattering red-colored dye on several roads, freeways and possibly other vehicles. "The driver failed to stop despite learning that the liquid load he was hauling was leaking," according to...
Fire engulfs Ford van, damages power lines in Portland
A spectacular fire consumed a Ford van in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Sunday.
KGW
