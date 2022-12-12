ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

SE Portland traffic stop leads to guns, drugs and one arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Guns and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood, which led to an arrest of a felon earlier this week, according to the Portland Police Bureau's East Neighborhood Response Team. Police said officers pulled over the suspect near Southeast 100th Avenue and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead near middle school in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after someone was found dead near Roseway Heights Middle School on Friday morning. Officers responded to the 7500 block of NE Alameda St. at around 8:40 a.m. on a "Suspicious Priority" call. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fire destroys Salem restaurant; suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Early Sunday morning, customers inside the Lucky Fortune Restaurant & Lounge in Salem heard someone yell, “Fire!” When they went outside, flames were rising from the back of the building on Lancaster Drive Northeast. “We ran out back and I grabbed a fire extinguisher,”...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Man dies after being hit by car in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was hit by a car and died on Sunday night in North Portland according to police. Officers responded to North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place around 9:08 p.m. They found the man dead in the intersection. He has not yet been identified. Police...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR
KGW

Gresham gives away anti-theft devices for cars

PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of people stretched around the Gresham Fred Meyer on Southeast Burnside Saturday afternoon. People were waiting to get a free steering wheel lock to prevent car thefts. The city of Gresham held a giveaway for The Club as car theft has increased by 17%...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Dye spills for miles after truck leaks between Clackamas and Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A semi-truck driver left behind a mess for several miles on Saturday night after their truck leaked, splattering red-colored dye on several roads, freeways and possibly other vehicles. "The driver failed to stop despite learning that the liquid load he was hauling was leaking," according to...
TROUTDALE, OR
KGW

KGW

