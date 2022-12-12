Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Union pursuing new east-side roundabout
Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
Permanent closure on westbound 1-270 exit
If the weather is good, the exit ramp for westbound I-270 at West Florissant will close for good this morning.
stlouiscnr.com
KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company
Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
KMOV
Retail, apartments planned for long vacant historic building on South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The historic Grandview Arcade building, located at South Grand and Gravois in south St. Louis could soon see new life as a mixed-use development featuring retail and affordable apartments. “This is one of 11 buildings we’re going to do in the neighborhood, this is going...
KMOV
Downtown residents say city leaders are dropping the ball to hold problem properties accountable, causing unsafe living conditions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday afternoon, Ely Walker’s second nuisance violation hearing was canceled. It was supposed to be a public hearing Thursday morning, where residents planned to talk with city leaders and the loft’s board members about their concerns. Instead, it all happened behind closed doors...
KMOV
A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
mycouriertribune.com
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
$12M plan would convert historic Laclede's Landing building to apartments
ST. LOUIS — A developer’s $12 million plan to renovate two mostly vacant historic buildings on Laclede’s Landing into 33 apartments could receive tax incentives. Developer Advantes Group plans 33 new downtown apartments in the Old Judge Building at 704-710 N. Second St., along with 14,750 square feet of retail, according to city filings.
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
Belleville couple gets result after sinkholes in yard; caused by rusty city pipes
An elderly couple from Belleville, Illinois, finally got results after dealing with sinkholes in their backyard.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
kjluradio.com
Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
St. Louis May Get 8 Inches Of Snow
Or maybe nothing. You know, usual Missouri weather things
KMOV
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
KMOV
Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
KMOV
A look at the City Foundry’s newest attractions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Midtown’s newest entertainment hub is opening new attractions, from retail to the new movie and dinner spot Alamo Drafthouse. Alamo is a new kind of movie experience for St. Louis. They have 10 screens and what they call the Big Show, a massive screen with a theater that seats nearly 300 people. Your dinner, from a specially curated menu, is delivered to you so you don’t miss a scene.
KMOV
Will St. Louis have a white Christmas?
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The last time we had a White Christmas in St. Louis was 2017. Meteorologists usually define a white Christmas as having 1″ of snow or more on the ground Christmas morning. So, it can be a white Christmas without actually snowing on the holiday. That’s what happened back in 2017 with snow falling on December 23-24 and staying on the ground through Christmas.
Despite inflation, some St. Louis tree lots are running out due to high demand
Some Christmas tree lots are running out of trees because of a nationwide shortage, high demand, and how late it is in the season.
KSDK
Florissant business reopens its doors months after historic flooding
There are also other businesses back open in the Florissant Meadows Shopping Center. A local photography studio is one of many.
FOX2now.com
Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car thief
The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious activity and found a suspect rummaging through the center console of his car, authorities said. That led to a physical struggle. Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car …. The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious...
