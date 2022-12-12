ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

Washington Missourian

Union pursuing new east-side roundabout

Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
UNION, MO
stlouiscnr.com

KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company

Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents

(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis

A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Kangaroo in Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

A look at the City Foundry’s newest attractions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Midtown’s newest entertainment hub is opening new attractions, from retail to the new movie and dinner spot Alamo Drafthouse. Alamo is a new kind of movie experience for St. Louis. They have 10 screens and what they call the Big Show, a massive screen with a theater that seats nearly 300 people. Your dinner, from a specially curated menu, is delivered to you so you don’t miss a scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Will St. Louis have a white Christmas?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The last time we had a White Christmas in St. Louis was 2017. Meteorologists usually define a white Christmas as having 1″ of snow or more on the ground Christmas morning. So, it can be a white Christmas without actually snowing on the holiday. That’s what happened back in 2017 with snow falling on December 23-24 and staying on the ground through Christmas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car thief

The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious activity and found a suspect rummaging through the center console of his car, authorities said. That led to a physical struggle. Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car …. The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious...
MISSOURI STATE

