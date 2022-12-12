ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allstate Announces November 2022 Implemented Auto Rates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto insurance rates for. “Allstate continued to implement significant auto insurance rate actions in response to inflationary increases to loss costs. During the month of November, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases of 10.2% across 13 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 2.9%. Since the beginning of the year, rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 15.0%, generating increases of.
Best’s Special Report: Underwriting Expenses Remain Stable; Higher Advertising Expenditures Fuel Growth for Some

Property/casualty insurers’ underwriting expenses have been offset by commensurate increases in net premiums written, which has resulted in stable expense ratios over the past decade, according to a new AM Best report. In its Best’s Special Report, “Underwriting Expenses Remain Stable, Higher Advertising Expenditures Fuel Growth for Some,” AM...
Majority of travellers demand insurance that is embedded, event-driven and digital according to Companjon's latest consumer report

The Pan-European insurtech company that specialises in delivering fully digital experiences from embedded insurance, conducted its fourth extensive survey across the EU and. . Top performing products include Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR),. Luggage Loss and Delay Insurance. . DUBLIN. ,. Dec. 15, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Companjon, a leading European...
