Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Prudential Financial, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the life/health insurance subsidiaries of. Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) (. Newark, NJ. ) [NYSE: PRU], referred to as Prudential. Concurrently, AM Best has...
Allstate Announces November 2022 Implemented Auto Rates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto insurance rates for. “Allstate continued to implement significant auto insurance rate actions in response to inflationary increases to loss costs. During the month of November, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases of 10.2% across 13 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 2.9%. Since the beginning of the year, rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 15.0%, generating increases of.
Best’s Special Report: Underwriting Expenses Remain Stable; Higher Advertising Expenditures Fuel Growth for Some
Property/casualty insurers’ underwriting expenses have been offset by commensurate increases in net premiums written, which has resulted in stable expense ratios over the past decade, according to a new AM Best report. In its Best’s Special Report, “Underwriting Expenses Remain Stable, Higher Advertising Expenditures Fuel Growth for Some,” AM...
Majority of travellers demand insurance that is embedded, event-driven and digital according to Companjon's latest consumer report
The Pan-European insurtech company that specialises in delivering fully digital experiences from embedded insurance, conducted its fourth extensive survey across the EU and. . Top performing products include Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR),. Luggage Loss and Delay Insurance. . DUBLIN. ,. Dec. 15, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Companjon, a leading European...
CENTENE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES AND APPOINTMENTS FOR NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH
Becomes Chief Executive Officer of Markets and Medicaid. (NYSE: CNC) announced today leadership changes and senior management appointments to position the Company for its next stage of growth. "With these appointments,. Centene. is aligning the outstanding talent within our senior executive team with the Company's value creation mission and long-term...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0