Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
astaga.com
Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.58 Billion, Will He Buy Bitcoin?
For the fourth time this yr, Elon Musk has offered Tesla shares price billions. The crypto neighborhood is puzzling over whether or not and what implications this might have on his Bitcoin and Dogecoin holdings, and even Tesla’s BTC holdings. Musk offered $3.58 billion price of shares from Monday...
astaga.com
Rally For Bitcoin Stalled? Not So Fast! Here’s Why
Yesterday’s Federal Reserve (FED) FOMC assembly turned out to be extra hawkish than many Bitcoin buyers and the monetary market anticipated. As anticipated, the FED raised rates of interest by 0.5 proportion factors on Wednesday. This brings the rate of interest to a spread of 4.25-4.5%, the best stage in 15 years.
fullycrypto.com
Three Reasons Why Ethereum Could be a Better Bet Than Bitcoin
Bitcoin tends to be the go-to coin for many during a bull market. Ethereum has been the most popular alt coin for many years. There are signs that Ethereum might enjoy the next bull run more than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the undisputed top dog when it comes to the crypto...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
astaga.com
Crypto Expert Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Price; Time To Buy?
The worth of Ethereum (ETH) is continuous to swing sideways as merchants proceed to be confused about whether or not or not the cryptocurrency market has reached its backside. Within the wake of the FTX scandal, analysts are of the opinion that the market has already reached its lowest level and a development reversal is due.
astaga.com
Why has the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount hit an all-time high?
Grayscale is the biggest Bitcoin fund on this planet. Low cost to underlying asset (Bitcoin) has reached report ranges, breaching 50%. Concern about reserves, larger charges and different hurdles clarify the low cost, which seemingly received’t shut anytime quickly. The low cost to internet asset worth of the Grayscale...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
astaga.com
BTC Enters Pre-Halving Accumulation Phase, Time To Buy?
Bitcoin value rallied over $17.3k for the primary time after the FTX disaster, rising nearly 6%. The optimistic sentiments brought about the BTC value to skyrocket over 3% after the CPI inflation comes in at 7.1% towards the anticipated 7.3%. Nonetheless, Bitcoin bounced again from the $18k resistance level that CoinGape earlier reported.
astaga.com
Why TRX Could Outperform BTC and ETH
Tron worth is up over 5% and displaying constructive indicators above $0.055 towards the US Greenback. TRX may outperform bitcoin and rise additional in the direction of $0.060. Tron worth is buying and selling in a constructive zone properly above the $0.0520 pivot degree towards the US greenback. The value...
astaga.com
Bitcoin, Stacks, Flow, Neutrino USD See Drastic Fall In Prices
Cryptocurrency costs in the present day: Following the 50 foundation factors (bps) rise in rates of interest introduced by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the cryptocurrency market adopted a bearish sample in the present day (Thursday). The worldwide crypto market capitalization fell 1.12% to $860.80B. The full crypto market quantity...
astaga.com
Why This Bitcoin Bearish Divergence Could Spell Doom For BTC Rally
A quant has defined how this bearish divergence in Bitcoin on-chain information can result in a short-term correction within the value. Bitcoin Quick-Time period Holder SOPR Has Been Slowing Down Regardless of Worth Going Up. As defined by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a niche has been forming within...
astaga.com
Buy The Dip? Stablecoin Whale Addresses In Strong Accumulation
On Wednesday, December 14, the broader cryptocurrency market got here below selling pressure with Fed elevating rates of interest by 50 foundation factors. Nevertheless, this promoting stays contained as the speed hike was fairly on the anticipated strains. On-chain information reveals that whales are again in motion and have been...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Volatility Explodes Around $18K Level, As Fed Reveals 50 Basis Point Rate Increase
Bitcoin price touched a excessive of almost $18,400 in anticipation of at the moment’s Federal Reserve assembly, the place the US central financial institution was anticipated to lift rates of interest by 50 foundation factors. Volatility picked up because the Fed assembly commenced, with Bitcoin struggling a sudden pullback...
astaga.com
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In? A Look At 10 Years Of Performance
Bitcoin has been in existence for lower than 20 years however its efficiency has already cemented it as a formidable power to be reckoned with. Through the years, the digital asset has been in a position to outperform established asset courses a number of occasions, particularly the bull market a part of its cycles. Wanting again, bitcoin’s yearly efficiency has additionally proven to level towards the underside of the market. On this report, we check out the final decade of the efficiency of bitcoin.
astaga.com
Top 3 Metaverse Tokens To Buy In The Dip Before 2023- Apecoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox
Cryptocurrency costs had been barely up on the time of reporting as the worth of main cryptocurrencies rose marginally through the early morning buying and selling hours on Tuesday (13 December 2022). The worldwide crypto market cap is $848.03B, a 0.83% improve during the last day. In the meantime, Bitcoin and Ethereum are up 1.45% and a pair of.10%, respectively.
astaga.com
Toncoin Price Jumps 12.06%, Bitcoin, Aptos, & Solana Also See Positive Price Movement
Following better-than-expected US inflation information, right now’s crypto market noticed a bullish run. The Worth of main cryptocurrencies contributed to right now’s positive factors as the worldwide crypto market cap rose 2.58% to $870.28B, ensuing within the whole crypto market quantity hovering by 56.97% at $52.70B within the final 24 hours. Bitcoin value was up 3.44% at USD$17,769.79, whereas Ethereum gained 3.69% at $1,318.91.
