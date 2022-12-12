Read full article on original website
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
NBC Bay Area
2 Unhoused People Die Due to Cold Exposure in San Jose
Cold weather is turning deadly in the South Bay. Two people died while unhoused in Downtown San Jose, officials confirmed. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner did not release more details to protect the two victims' privacy. Outreach teams were making sure people know about shelters, warming centers and handing...
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
KTVU FOX 2
Man drives car into tree; latest traffic death in San Jose marks unfortunate record
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Another person died early Wednesday morning in San Jose, marking the 62nd fatal traffic collision this year – a new, unfortunate record in more than two decades. San Jose police confirmed a man drove into a tree near Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard just...
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash in South San Jose: Police
San Jose police were investigating a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that left a man dead, according to the police department. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle struck a tree in the area of East Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard, police said. The driver died at the scene.
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
Police at the scene of San Jose’s 64th traffic fatality of 2022
SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are on the scene of the city’s 64th traffic fatality of the year, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police tweeted at 3:15 a.m. that the adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle struck a tree near East Capitol Expressway and […]
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
KTVU FOX 2
Car smashes into Menlo Park Safeway store leaving employee injured
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of motorcyclist killed in San Francisco has message for motorists
SAN FRANCISCO - The wife and parents of the motorcyclist killed on his way to work in San Francisco shared their story in hopes of saving lives. They warned motorists to be extra cautious. They said they don't want other families to experience the pain they're coping with right now.
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Driver killed in San Jose solo crash; Traffic fatalities at 26-year high
SAN JOSE -- A male driver was killed in a solo crash earlier Wednesday morning -- the 64th traffic death of the year in the South Bay city.San Jose police said officers responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard to investigate a solo vehicle traffic collision around 1:59 a.m.The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Acura Sedan, driven by an adult male, was traveling eastbound on Capitol Expressway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a palm tree in the center median south of Seven Trees Boulevard. The male driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O'Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3527@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.San Jose streets have proven to be particularly deadly this year. 64 people have died in 2022 in 62 separate traffic collisions. The previous high mark was 60 traffic deaths in 1997.
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
hoodline.com
San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings
In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
Antioch neighbors describe this road as a 'death trap,' data reveals the reality
At least six people have died and more than 100 others injured since 2015 in accidents along a dangerous stretch of road in Antioch. Here's what the data revealed about what neighbors describe as a "death trap."
sfstandard.com
Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco
San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose
A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
