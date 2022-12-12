Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Flooding in Midtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of flooding in Hattiesburg proved accurate, as WDAM 7′s Charles Herrington discovered. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
First official GeoTour available in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – VisitHATTIESBURG launched Mississippi’s first official GeoTour on Friday, December 9. According to Pine Belt News, the Hattiesburg GeoTour is a collection of 40 locations in the community. Visitors and locals are invited to explore designated hides at public green spaces, attractions, art installations, and local businesses. The Hattiesburg GeoTour is one […]
Nice mice reported downtown as alley museum greets the holidays
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It wasn’t the night before Christmas, but the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum dusted off some stockings and sugarplums Saturday night to celebrate the holidays. The museum hosted an evening dubbed “The Mice Before Christmas,” which featured Mrs. Claus stepping up to do the honors and welcome...
LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open Wednesday. The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, is open and will remain open throughout the watch. The Jones County Safe Room is...
UPDATE: Ovett community got an early taste of Wednesday’s weather
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some residents in the Ovett community got a hit by severe weather earlier in the day Wednesday. Damage could be found on MIssissippi 15 and Ed Crowder, with trees down and structures damaged by the wind. Crews were out Wednesday morning clearing debris before the...
UPDATE: Macedonia community sees weather damage Wednesday
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - IN TERMS OF DAMAGE- WE’VE HEARD REPORTS OUT OF MACEDONIA IN NORTH EASTERN FORREST COUNTY. OUR MARISSA MC-CARDELL IS THERE NOW WITH A SCOPE OF THE DAMAGE,. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Ellisville police partner with Jones County Rest Home to grant residents’ wish lists
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is partnering with the Jones County Rest Home to provide gifts for its residents. The rest home has compiled a list of different items that will be used and appreciated by each resident. Some items include pajamas, blankets, slippers, home decor and other personal items.
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
Severe weather deals a few blows to Pine Belt
The Sumrall Board of Aldermen was given a collection of ideas about an ordinance during the board meeting Monday. After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department.
Veteran groups prepare to host Christmas party at State Veterans Home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some of Santa’s “elves” were busy wrapping gifts at a Hattiesburg VFW Tuesday in preparation for a big Christmas party in Collins Wednesday. Members of various veterans organizations were at VFW Post 3036, putting together gift bags and doing other work for a holiday celebration at the State Veterans Home.
UPDATE: Flooding in Hattiesburg during Wednesday’s storms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The formula is fairly simple: Areas that saw excessive rainfall in a short amount of time Wednesday were impacted by flooded roadways. Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer, said that it’s very easy for panic to set in if you find yourself on a flooded road.
Christmas wish list for rest home residents
A group of high schoolers made a sizable donation to support displaced storm victims. The grants will allow them to hire 2 employees to help connect residences to resources and services in the community. Carver Elementary Christmas display. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. Later this month,...
Toy giveaway draws hundreds of families Saturday to Sigler Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families waited outside the Sigler Center Saturday for an opportunity to experience the “Giving While Living” toy drive. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is getting ready to open its 361 safe room tomorrow for the likelihood of severe weather. Right now, the EMA says we’re at an enhanced risk, which means the possibility of thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes. EMA...
Petal Eastover sewer project to upgrade, improve system
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal continues to improve its water and sewer lines, this time in the Eastover neighborhood. “This is projected to be over a million-dollar project,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “It will basically upgrade some pumps; it will upgrade and resize some pipes.
Sharon VFD donates $600 for childrens’ Christmas
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recently notified of three children in need. After being placed into child protective services two weeks before Christmas, the department reached out to local agencies and services and the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department answered the call. Within minutes,...
UPDATE: Severe weather cut through Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe storms pounded parts of Jones County Wednesday. The county experienced several tornado warnings and what appears to be a funnel cloud was captured above 16th Avenue in Laurel. Jones County Emergency Management Agency personnel said though no structures were damaged from any of the...
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 49-year-old Antonio Booth, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on Monday by a family member. Booth was last heard from on Wednesday, Dec. 7. No last known clothing description was given. Booth is...
City of Laurel looking to hire firefighters and police officers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every few months, the City of Laurel gives a civil service exam to potential new police officers and firefighters. The test is the first step in determining if you’re fit for a career in these two fields. “It really is just a general aptitude test,”...
1-vehicle accident near Ovett blocks MS 15 for nearly a hour
OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle accident blocked MIssissippi 15 north in Jones County for nearly an hour Wednesday morning. Shortly after 8:30 am, Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Mississippi 15 south in the Landrum community, just north of Ovett. Upon arrival, firefighters...
