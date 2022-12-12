Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Hodgdon Yachts in Maine is building Lion, an all-electric flagship created in partnership with Vita, the UK-based maker of electric powertrains and boats. Lion, whose name comes from lithium ion, has Vita’s V4 powertrain, which is reportedly equivalent to a 590 hp engine. Top speed is expected to be more than 35 knots. The boat also has fast DC charging, which Vita says can supercharge from 10 percent to 90 percent in less than an hour. There’s seating for eight in the cockpit, which transforms for alfresco dining. A sun pad and swim steps are abaft the cockpit. Belowdecks, there’s an enclosed stateroom, day head, and stowage for day use.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO