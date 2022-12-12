Read full article on original website
yachtingmagazine.com
Yachting On Board: CL Yachts CLX96
Launched at FLIBS 2022, the CL Yachts CLX96 is the introduction to a new line of vessels from the builder. Yachting got on board to learn more about this new sea activity vessel. About CL Yachts:. “Innovation sits at the core of everything we do at CL Yachts. It is...
yachtingmagazine.com
The Newest Mangusta 165 Is For Sale
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Camper & Nicholsons International has been appointed as the joint central agent for sale of the most recent Mangusta 165 to be delivered from Italy’s Overmarine shipyard.
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
generalaviationnews.com
The one and only Boeing XB-15
Only one Boeing XB-15 bomber prototype was built, yet it provided the giant aircraft manufacturer with design ideas that shaped the famous B-17 and Model 314 Clipper airplanes. The Boeing XB-15 (Model 294), originally known by the nomenclature XBLR-1, or Experimental Bomber, Long Range, Design 1, was conceived before the...
yachtingmagazine.com
The All-Electric Lion Dayboat
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Hodgdon Yachts in Maine is building Lion, an all-electric flagship created in partnership with Vita, the UK-based maker of electric powertrains and boats. Lion, whose name comes from lithium ion, has Vita’s V4 powertrain, which is reportedly equivalent to a 590 hp engine. Top speed is expected to be more than 35 knots. The boat also has fast DC charging, which Vita says can supercharge from 10 percent to 90 percent in less than an hour. There’s seating for eight in the cockpit, which transforms for alfresco dining. A sun pad and swim steps are abaft the cockpit. Belowdecks, there’s an enclosed stateroom, day head, and stowage for day use.
insideevs.com
Squad Mobility Confirms $6,250 Solar Electric Rounabout Is Coming To US
Electric vehicles that charge themselves with sunlight are now starting to pop up, and the smallest one we’ve seen is this quadricycle created by Squad, a startup founded by two former Ligtyear employees in 2019 and based in Breda, the Netherlands. The Squad Solar City Car isn’t so much a car, but more a four-wheeled scooter with a big solar panel on the roof that is said to provide up to 20 km (12 miles) of free range per day (tested in the Nertherlands), on top of its stated range on one charge of its battery pack of 100 km (62 miles).
SpaceX launches private mission to moon
A SpaceX rocket was launched to the moon on Sunday by a private Japanese space startup. The Tokyo company ispace is aiming to land a lunar rover from the United Arab Emirates and a Japanese robot on the moon’s near side when it arrives in about five months, barring any complications. The rocket…
TechCrunch
Boom takes the wraps off its supersonic Symphony engine design
Building a new aircraft is hard work, and one tough decision is which parts do you want to source off the shelf, customize, or design yourself. Why reinvent the flap system if you can buy one that works perfectly well?. But in the case of Boom, they are attempting to...
gcaptain.com
Crew ‘Feared for Their Safety’ During Transpacific Voyage on ‘Unseaworthy’ Containership
Crew onboard the Zim Iberia have written to their crewing agents asking for redeployment after they claim they “feared for their safety” as they crossed the Pacific Ocean on an “unseaworthy” ship. The 4,256 teu vessel, owned by Zim and under technical management by Hamburg-based Hammonia...
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Flaming River Flows Electric Steering Assist Into Classics
If one thing about classic vehicles stands out, it’s how the vintage steering feels. The direct connection made between the driver and the vehicle comes from the steering wheel. Most classic rides have lumped a heavy front end thanks to iron blocks, with a bulky manual-steering box. Drivers are expected to endure strength and conditioning exercises with each corner. This wouldn’t have been a problem decades ago, as there wasn’t a better option. However, when automobiles acquired power steering, and furthermore, electric power steering, it wasn’t long before owners of the pre-Malaise era rides desired the same for their hot rods.
boatingmag.com
2023 Formula 270 Bowrider
Turn the wheel of Formula’s 270 Bowrider hard over at speed, and its deep 22-degree deadrise and 8-foot-6-inch-wide hull bank like an amusement park ride while never losing their tenacious grip on the water. That same deep-V also gives the boat one of the more impressive rides in poor conditions, whether you’re battling wakes in the waterway or serious chop in open water. It’s thrilling but also instills a dose of confidence in the captain and crew.
Boom’s New Overture Jet Will Use a Quiet, Low-Emission Supersonic Engine to Hit 1,300 MPH
Being supersonic involves a lot more than a cool-looking aircraft. You need engines that can push the jet past Mach 1, or 767.3 mph. These days, any jet maker also needs to consider sustainability, reliability and lower noise levels—in other words, mitigating sonic booms—that made the Concorde famous, and in cities, infamous for breaking windows. Boom Supersonic says it has found a solution for its Overture jet with a new engine called Symphony. It has released a rendering and some technical data for the engine. These are more goals than current realities since it will be a clean-sheet design and five...
boatingmag.com
2023 Starcraft SVX 230 IO
Starcraft’s SVX 230 IO defies simple characterization. In profile, it possesses sportboat sleek lines, with a windshield stripped of side wings, a graceful sheerline and crisp hullside contours. Viewed from above, a deck-boat influence becomes apparent as hullsides carry nearly all the way forward to maintain rather than crunch the space in the cockpit. Stepping within, the interior will surprise you with its deep, secure feel. That it seats 11 people should make those who boat with a large crew cheer.
Better anti-barnacle coating could keep ships smooth with less harm to ocean life
Both cargo ships and luxury yachts are vulnerable to the buildup of algae, barnacles, and various other marine organisms as they journey through the world’s waters. The aquatic hitchhikers aren’t simply an eyesore—barnacles can compromise boats’ integrity, as well as drastically slow them down due to drag resistance. To combat this, manufacturers have long turned to toxic, copper-based “antifouling” paints to protect the hulls of large vessels, which discourages organisms from growing on the surfaces, and often eventually kills those that do manage to attach themselves.
boatingmag.com
Rotax S150 Outboard
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. And now for something completely different. The new Rotax outboard from BRP is designed to live below an extended swim platform, eliminating the intrusion a traditional outboard imposes on the transom. In short, you get outboard power without having to see or play around the outboard. To achieve this low profile, the powerhead is oriented horizontally and enclosed in a watertight case. The 115 hp Rotax S115 and 150 hp Rotax S150 are exclusive to BRP boat brands Alumacraft, Manitou and, in Australia, Quintrex.
marinelink.com
Swan Hellenic Acquires SH Diana from Helsinki Shipyard
Finnish shipbuilder Helsinki Shipyard Oy, having received bids for the auction of NB518, announced that Swan Hellenic has been awarded the tender. Helsinki Shipyard has exercised the right to sell the ship by tender, provided for by the shipbuilding contract, after the original buyer, Russian-owned GTLK Europe, failed to take delivery. The auction ended at midnight December and was satisfactory for Helsinki Shipyard, which analyzed the bids and declared Swan Hellenic the winner.
yachtingmagazine.com
Ranger Tugs’ Comfortable Cruiser
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. What’s an ideal boat for cruising North America’s Great Loop? Answers abound, but the Ranger Tugs R-43 Command Bridge makes a strong case.
