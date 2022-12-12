Read full article on original website
Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17
Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
Springfield St. Mark’s Armenian Church plans 12th annual Christmas Spectacular
Since the St. Mark’s annual Christmas Spectacular got its name 12 years ago, audiences “have felt the holiday spirit, showing their enthusiasm with standing ovations,” says event coordinator Brenda M. Jermakian. “The talent and presentation are top notch, and the program has always been great.”. Following...
Chelan Brown to speak about discrimination lawsuit against MGM Springfield
A former MGM Springfield employee who is suing the casino is set to speak publicly for the first time since claiming that the casino provided inaccurate reports on its diversity hiring practices and that she faced racial discrimination and retaliation as a result of speaking up to upper management. The...
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: The Berkshire Chalet
The 4-story Berkshire Chalet structure shown in the 1950s photograph above is located on Maple Avenue (Route 23) in Great Barrington. It was originally known as the Collins House (as shown in the 1880s photograph below). It was built 1853-1854 for Dr. Clarkson Collins (1821-18 81), one of the nation’s first gynecologists who opened an infirmary in New York for the treatment of “female diseases.”
Santa’s Trains: All aboard for Look Park’s holiday event in Northampton
Santa’s Trains are back at Look Park in Northampton for the first time since 2019. Located in the Garden House, the event features a collection of model trains and decorated trees that is sure to put young and old alike in the holiday spirit. “This is the most significant...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield
In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
Toy for Joy 2022: Salvation Army volunteers deliver gifts to families; campaign donations lag behind ‘21 effort
As cars lined up to receive precious gifts, it was beginning to look at lot like Christmas at the Springfield Salvation Army Citadel on Pearl Street. “It’s been perfect so far. No waiting,” said Danielle LaTaille, Salvation Army social services director, as volunteers checked off families who had registered to receive toys and books through the Toy for Joy campaign.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
Legendary Capital Region ‘Pub’ Closing After 50 Years
Ask anyone in the Capital Region where to get the best pizza and have a great meal and they would mention this legendary restaurant in Watervliet. It is the end of an amazing run, a fifty-year run to be exact. The owners said it was time. The Purple Pub is...
Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe
Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
National Park Service takes note of Springfield’s proud World War II heritage (Editorial)
The National Park Service recognizes Springfield’s service to the nation during World War II, and now generations of future residents will, too. The City of Homes is one of 18 communities named an American World War II Heritage City. Not only did city residents serve their nation during the war, but the Springfield Armory’s role in developing and supplying the M1Garand rifle was crucial to the success of our troops. Gen. George Patton called the M1 “the greatest battle implement ever devised.”
Chicopee, Ludlow will honor late veterans in Wreaths Across America events at multiple cemeteries
For 11 years, volunteers have sponsored and placed wreaths at graves at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam to honor late veterans during the holiday season. Four years later the Ludlow Veterans Services Department joined the effort and this year will place wreaths on all 963 graves that are spread across multiple cemeteries.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
North Adams P.D. advising of faulty traffic lights
The North Adams Police Department is advising of faulty traffic lights. The traffic light is at the Eagle and River Street intersection by Domino's and Dave's Package Store.
James Delaney’s two-goal night gives Belchertown hockey a 7-2 win over Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON – Francis Henderson’s goal with a minute left in the third period ended a big night for Belchertown hockey.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
iheart.com
St. Patrick's Church Building in Troy on The Auction Block Monday
Starting Monday, the historic Saint Patrick's Church building in Troy is going to be up on the auction block. Bidding for the building, which is located on Sixth Avenue in the Collar City, is set to begin at $1.00 and the auction continues until Thursday. When the parish closed back in 2010, analysts said that the market value of the building was more than $3.5 million. The building is over 100 years old and most of the items that were inside such as pews and statues have already been removed.
wamc.org
In city council appearance, Superintendent Curtis deflects blame over hazardous fumes incident in two city schools
The superintendent of the Pittsfield, Massachusetts public schools was questioned about a November incident where students and staff at two high schools were exposed to hazardous fumes at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. After an emergency dismissal on November 18th from the Pittsfield and Taconic High Schools due to...
Remains found in Lee confirmed to be Meghan Marohn
The Chief Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified remains found in September in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York teacher that went missing in March.
MassLive.com
