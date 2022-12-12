ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17

Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
TROY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: The Berkshire Chalet

The 4-story Berkshire Chalet structure shown in the 1950s photograph above is located on Maple Avenue (Route 23) in Great Barrington. It was originally known as the Collins House (as shown in the 1880s photograph below). It was built 1853-1854 for Dr. Clarkson Collins (1821-18 81), one of the nation’s first gynecologists who opened an infirmary in New York for the treatment of “female diseases.”
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield

In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Toy for Joy 2022: Salvation Army volunteers deliver gifts to families; campaign donations lag behind ‘21 effort

As cars lined up to receive precious gifts, it was beginning to look at lot like Christmas at the Springfield Salvation Army Citadel on Pearl Street. “It’s been perfect so far. No waiting,” said Danielle LaTaille, Salvation Army social services director, as volunteers checked off families who had registered to receive toys and books through the Toy for Joy campaign.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Q 105.7

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe

Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
SCHENECTADY, NY
MassLive.com

National Park Service takes note of Springfield’s proud World War II heritage (Editorial)

The National Park Service recognizes Springfield’s service to the nation during World War II, and now generations of future residents will, too. The City of Homes is one of 18 communities named an American World War II Heritage City. Not only did city residents serve their nation during the war, but the Springfield Armory’s role in developing and supplying the M1Garand rifle was crucial to the success of our troops. Gen. George Patton called the M1 “the greatest battle implement ever devised.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
iheart.com

St. Patrick's Church Building in Troy on The Auction Block Monday

Starting Monday, the historic Saint Patrick's Church building in Troy is going to be up on the auction block. Bidding for the building, which is located on Sixth Avenue in the Collar City, is set to begin at $1.00 and the auction continues until Thursday. When the parish closed back in 2010, analysts said that the market value of the building was more than $3.5 million. The building is over 100 years old and most of the items that were inside such as pews and statues have already been removed.
TROY, NY
